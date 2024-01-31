Senior Bowl Notebook: Evaluating the Quarterbacks in Mobile From a Patriots Perspective 

Everyone knows Milton can throw the ball a mile, but it was like he took this week as an opportunity to showcase that he could throw with touch in the short game. He proved he could read underneath coverage and take something off passes to make them more catchable for his receivers. Milton made an excellent throw on a slant where he put the ball slightly inside to avoid the safety coming over in coverage — really thoughtful ball placement.

Although it's too pressing a need to make them their only investments, Milton and Rattler caught the eye from a Patriots perspective.

Quick-Hit Notes From Day Two in Mobile

-Texas OT Christian Jones and Missouri OT Javon Foster have starting-caliber traits early on day three. Jones with his balance, technique, and strong base. Foster brings a great anchor and functional power.

-Three running backs that stood out as receivers this week: Dylan Laube (UNH), Marshawn Lloyd (USC), and Daijun Edwards (Georgia). I'm buying Luabe stock. His skills all translated against better competition.

-We have to mention DT Michael Hall. Hall was one of the best players on the field both days — a twitched-up interior rusher.

-Michigan WR Roman Wilson made the catch of the day with an acrobatic one-handed grab when Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell called him out in a best-on-best matchup in one-on-one's at the end of practice. Wilson was excellent all week.

-Florida WR Johnny Wilson is a fun prospect. He's a Mike Gesicki-type, a tweener between a receiver and tight end with above-average speed for his size. I'm not sure where his best position will be at the next level, but he's got an intriguing skillset.

-USC wideout Brenden Rice is worth a deeper dive in film study. Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, is a big-bodied perimeter receiver who showed on Wednesday that he can run routes and finish at the catch point.