Sense of urgency in AFC following frenzied free agency period 

"Really excited about all the things we heard about Ted," Taylor continued. "He's about all the right stuff. Two-time Super Bowl champion. He's been there three times. That's why we approached him with the contract we did. He knows what success looks like. He knows how hard the work is going to be in front of him. He seems to be really excited to join what we have going. He's going to add a lot of leadership."

An invigorated Josh McDaniels, the former Patriots offensive coordinator and now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, expressed similar sentiments about Adams, the pass catcher McDaniels lured from Green Bay in a blockbuster trade.

"I feel really comfortable about the decision that we made," he maintained Monday morning in Palm Beach. "He's the kind of player we would consider doing this for. He's certainly been a great football player, and having the opportunity to meet him and spend some time with him, all the things we heard about him as a person were true, too."

Vegas gave up first- and second-round draft picks this year and gave Adams the richest contract ($141 million over five years) for a receiver in NFL history … which only lasted five days. That's when Miami traded for Kansas City's Hill and signed him to a four-year, $120 million pact, averaging $30 million per season, a couple of a million per season better than Adams' deal with the Raiders.

"We're transparent in that we're trying to do everything we can to win football games," newly-hired Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel proclaimed. "I'm really excited about what Tyreek can do on the field … utilize his vast array of skill sets in a multitude of ways. I literally have support from everyone [in the Dolphins organization] to give ourselves opportunities to win games. This [signing] is no exception, but there are a lot other players on the team to be excited about as well."

A year ago at this time, New England was the team receiving all the attention after attracting many of the big names on the market. The flurry of transactions the Patriots made helped them improve on a 7-9 record in 2020 to a 10-7 mark and a return to the playoffs in 2021. Teams perhaps also took notice of the Los Angeles Rams, who invested mightily to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford last offseason, along with numerous other top-flight players on offense and defense who helped them win the Super Bowl over Taylor's Bengals this past February.

As a result, a paradigm shift seems to be occurring, in that teams are more willing to put all their chips on the table in a "win-now" approach. McDermott, whose Bills have captured the AFC East title the past two seasons, largely on the strength of their do-it-all QB, Josh Allen, acknowledged that heightened level of urgency he and his team feel now.