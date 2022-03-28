Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

"Looking forward to seeing James [White]," continued Belichick. "I think he's certainly worked hard and made a lot of progress. When we start the off-season program we'll kind of see where things are at. James is another fantastic person, multiple-year captain, great work ethic, great role model for younger backs."

For now, Belichick and the Patriots are in the thick of the offseason, still working through Free Agency while getting ready for next month's draft.

"Putting our systems together, whatever changes were going to make, making those changes," said Belichick of their current to-do list. "Adjusting to new personnel, building with some, obviously with Mac, building with some now that we know who are some of the players we have back that we didn't know we were going to have back. Putting that together. Having Devin back, that makes a difference in what we can do defensively. Looking at some new opponents obviously. Mike [McDaniel]'s in the division and then the NFC North, there are some other things that will need to be ready for. It's all part of it.

Another big topic at the forefront of Patriots news is the coaching staff. Following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whom Belichick wished good luck to except when the Raiders are facing the Patriots, there are questions about how the team will manage their staff, with Joe Judge returning into the fold and taking on an offensive role along with Matt Patricia, who Belichick said will continue to have a "broad" role that could include being on the offensive side as well.

"It's great to have Joe Judge back and Matt [Patricia] of course, they are two really good coaches," said Belichick. "We've had a lot of coaches take multiple responsibilities... I'm not really worried about that. I think a good coach is a good coach and Matt's a great coach, Joe's a great coach. They'll help us no matter what position they coach."

Belichick did not specify who would eventually be calling plays for the offense, but did say he believed the staff was likely complete, though he wouldn't rule anything out.

"Everybody will have a defined role like they always do," said Belichick. "Once we get on the field coaching the players and game planning and things like that then that will all work itself out."

Otherwise, Belichick showed no sign of slowing down as he gets ready to turn 70 next month.