SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals will meet for the 11th time this weekend, and will clash for the seventh time on the Cardinals' home turf. After a 1-6 series start against Arizona, the Patriots have won the last three meetings to bring their record against the Cardinals to 4-6. This will mark the fifth time in the last six contests that New England has traveled to Arizona for the matchup. New England holds a 2-2 record in games played in Arizona. The Cardinals are one of just three teams (Seattle and San Francisco) which the Patriots have not yet played in the Bill Belichick era (since 2000). The last time the Patriots and Cardinals faced off was in the 1999 season, when the Patriots made the trip to Sun Devil Stadium and came home with a 27-3 victory on Oct. 31, 1999