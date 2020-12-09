Significance of returning to UCLA, L.A. isn't lost on Matthew Slater

As much as players will rib each other over college rivalries, it comes from a place of love. It is clear they understand what this trip means to Slater because it's not just the campus that is important, it's the city.

Jackie Slater spent his entire Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams. His family grew there, watching him dominate on the field and make a name for himself.

Things are different, of course, since Jackie Slater's last game as a Ram in 1995. The team moved and moved back again. The uniforms are different, and the stadium is brand new.

But L.A. is still L.A.

In his 13th year in the league, this significance of this isn't lost on Matthew Slater.

"I think of what my dad did here professionally and how well he represented our family name," Slater said. "This could be the last time a Slater plays football in L.A. We're certainly aware of that."

The restriction in place due to the pandemic mean that Slater is unable to see his dad, mom and brother while on the West Coast business trip, and while Slater knows it's the way the world is right now, it's still disappointing.

His family may not be in the stands on Thursday Night, but when Slater walks onto the field, he will be carrying his name and his family legacy with him in the place where it all began. That alone is something truly special.