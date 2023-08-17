Six Takeaways as Patriots Offense, Mac Jones Shine on Day Two of Joint Practices With Packers 

3. Although it Wasn't Perfect, Patriots O-Line Cleaned Some Things Up on Thursday

After a bumpy performance in the first practice with the Packers, the Patriots offensive line delivered a more respectable effort on Thursday. No, it wasn't perfect, but they did enough for Jones to make plays from the pocket and opened a few running lanes for Stevenson and Elliott. Although evaluating offensive line play without reviewing the film is challenging, this was a fine performance from the big bodies up front. Again, not great, but you'll take it as a positive step.

The biggest breakdowns came with schemed pressures via defensive line stunts, where a group that lacks reps together and features two rookies is still building chemistry. Green Bay's defense had two instant schemed pressures where Jones would've been sacked, and left tackle Trent Brown appeared to get beat around his edge on another would-be sack where he might've gotten his feet tangled. Then, there was a fourth sack where Mac might've had Kendrick Bourne on a quick hitch, but he held the ball too long. Although four sacks sounds like too many, it was 6-7 sacks on Wednesday, so this was a slight improvement. The good news is that there were fewer penalties, fewer jailbreak/pocket-collapsing pressures, and the quarterbacks were hitting plays downfield on time.

However, New England's depth, which took another hit with Conor McDermott absent from practice, remains an issue. The Patriots are now practicing without starters Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu, newcomer Calvin Anderson, Kody Russey, and McDermott. There are only a few healthy bodies in the offensive line room right now. On a positive note, seeing Onwenu around the team and doing conditioning work lately has been good.

4. Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Finds the End Zone Once Again in Two-Minute Drill

As we mentioned in yesterday's notes, my latest projection had rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte narrowly missing out on a 53-man roster spot. Well, the sixth-round pick is making me eat a little crow this week, as he followed up a four-catch performance with a solid finish to practice on Thursday. Working with Zappe in the two-minute drill, Boutte ran a pretty-looking whip route on the goal line, keeping his feet in bounds to cap off the drive with a touchdown. Boutte's straight-line speed, strong hands, and body control to work the sideline give him a chance to make the team. As for fellow rookie Demario Douglas, he had his moments, too, with two touchdowns in red zone work, including a nifty corner route where a switch release left him all alone. The Pats rookie wideouts are having strong weeks here in Green Bay.

5. WR Tyquan Thornton Leaves Practice With Undisclosed Injury

After making his best catch this summer in an early 11-on-11 period, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton left practice early with an undisclosed injury. Thornton got behind the defense and made an impressive diving catch, but it might've come at a cost. This is the second time Thornton's health is in question this training camp, while the second-year wideout also missed time in the spring. Thornton had moments yesterday where he was open downfield and caught a deep pass from Jones on Thursday, but the unfortunate reality is that he has to be available. Hopefully, Thornton avoided a significant injury.

6. WR Tre Nixon Has Early-Practice Highlight on Long Touchdown Catch