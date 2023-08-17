Patriots Defense Wraps Packers Joint Practices on a High Note

Anfernee Jennings would see his day end early after coming to the defense of rookie Keion White after rookie Keshawn Banks took a swing at him, but once things settled in, the Patriots defense found their stride after giving up a handful of big plays to the Packers the previous day.

Kyle Dugger ripped a reception from a receiver's hands in the endzone for the first takeaway of the day, while Marcus Jones would add to it later on with a deflected interception of his own. While the pressure wasn't quite as relentless as it was during the first practice, the coverage helped make up the difference, forcing a number of likely coverage sacks.

Jack Jones was involved in multiple pass breakups, while linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley had one of his own, dropping into a zone and knocking away an intended pass over the middle. Jahlani Tavai had a similar play in coverage, nearly making an interception and yelling out in frustration as the ball dropped from his hands. Almost everyone was active on this day in coverage.

During 11-on-11s in the middle of the field, where down and distance were tracked, the Patriots got third-down stops on each of their three series that were faced in succession. Later, in the final two-minute periods the defense once again got stops, though somewhat aided by slippery conditions as rain poured down for a brief time. Multiple Packers receivers saw wet footballs slip through their hands.

The Packers weren't without their share of plays on the day. Christian Watson continued to be a major problem, using his height and athleticism to make a number of impressive catches, including one in the end zone that he high-pointed above everyone else. Watson is an impressive player that looks poised for a big season.

During the final two-minute portion, Watson victimized rookie Christian Gonzalez, but Gonzalez would bounce back just a few plays later, defending a pass attempt to Dontayvion Wicks with tight coverage. The Pats appeared to play more man-to-man defense on Thursday than they did on Wednesday, and the results were noticeable.

Marcus Jones also allowed a touchdown earlier in practice to Romeo Doubs after Doubs made an outstanding move off the line to break free for an easy score. But like Gonzalez, Jones made up for it later with his pick.

All in all, it was an extremely productive two days on the practice fields for the defense. There were certainly some learning moments, especially for the first and second-year players, but it seemed like the early feistiness helped bring the defense, and eventually the entire team, together.

As DeVante Parker pulled in a 40-yard bomb from Mac Jones to cap off the first team reps at the end of practice, the entire Patriots team stormed the field in celebration. It felt like a moment that should carry this team forward into the regular season.