Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Thu Aug 17 - 02:00 PM | Sat Aug 19 - 05:25 PM

Eight Takeaways As the Patriots Offense Faces Packers Defense in Wednesday's Joint Practice

Breaking Down Patriots Day One Joint Practice Defense vs. Packers 

Photos: Patriots practice in Green Bay

Bill Belichick 8/16: "Looking forward to working with the Packers organization this week"

Mac Jones 8/16: "It's fun to get out there and compete against another group"

Patriots-Packers Joint Practice Primer

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette

Patriots Mailbag: Talking Zeke, Offensive Line Configurations and Roster Decisions at Wide Receiver

Five Takeaways As Patriots Offense, Kendrick Bourne Set the Table for Joint Practices

Report: Patriots Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott

Day 14 Blogservations: Offense finishes with a flourish

Mac Jones helps cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion

Day 13 Blogservations: Rain can't slow Pats offense

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Defense and Rookies in Preseason Opener

Patriots podcast with Andre Norman offers in-depth, vulnerable conversations with players

6 Keys from Patriots opening preseason game of 2023

Game Observations: 11 Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Texans in the Preseason Opener

Patriots Defense Wraps Packers Joint Practices on a High Note

The Patriots defense upped their game in a feisty second joint practice with the Packers.

Aug 17, 2023 at 04:51 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9).

GREEN BAY - It was a total team effort during the second day of joint practice between the Patriots and Packers, as New England built off of a solid start and turned in one of their best full-team performances of the summer.

There was an immediate shift in energy as the two teams came together after warming up separately. A tame Wednesday session quickly shifted to an edgy one on Thursday, as multiple scuffles had to be broken up between the Pats defense and the Packers offense in the early going during first-down work against each other.

"It was just energy, guys had a lot of energy, it's getting close to games so it brings out our energy," said Christian Barmore, who was in the middle of a couple of those skirmishes. "It's all about the defense bringing the energy, it's all football, it's all love."

Anfernee Jennings would see his day end early after coming to the defense of rookie Keion White after rookie Keshawn Banks took a swing at him, but once things settled in, the Patriots defense found their stride after giving up a handful of big plays to the Packers the previous day.

Kyle Dugger ripped a reception from a receiver's hands in the endzone for the first takeaway of the day, while Marcus Jones would add to it later on with a deflected interception of his own. While the pressure wasn't quite as relentless as it was during the first practice, the coverage helped make up the difference, forcing a number of likely coverage sacks.

Jack Jones was involved in multiple pass breakups, while linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley had one of his own, dropping into a zone and knocking away an intended pass over the middle. Jahlani Tavai had a similar play in coverage, nearly making an interception and yelling out in frustration as the ball dropped from his hands. Almost everyone was active on this day in coverage.

During 11-on-11s in the middle of the field, where down and distance were tracked, the Patriots got third-down stops on each of their three series that were faced in succession. Later, in the final two-minute periods the defense once again got stops, though somewhat aided by slippery conditions as rain poured down for a brief time. Multiple Packers receivers saw wet footballs slip through their hands.

The Packers weren't without their share of plays on the day. Christian Watson continued to be a major problem, using his height and athleticism to make a number of impressive catches, including one in the end zone that he high-pointed above everyone else. Watson is an impressive player that looks poised for a big season.

During the final two-minute portion, Watson victimized rookie Christian Gonzalez, but Gonzalez would bounce back just a few plays later, defending a pass attempt to Dontayvion Wicks with tight coverage. The Pats appeared to play more man-to-man defense on Thursday than they did on Wednesday, and the results were noticeable.

Marcus Jones also allowed a touchdown earlier in practice to Romeo Doubs after Doubs made an outstanding move off the line to break free for an easy score. But like Gonzalez, Jones made up for it later with his pick.

All in all, it was an extremely productive two days on the practice fields for the defense. There were certainly some learning moments, especially for the first and second-year players, but it seemed like the early feistiness helped bring the defense, and eventually the entire team, together.

As DeVante Parker pulled in a 40-yard bomb from Mac Jones to cap off the first team reps at the end of practice, the entire Patriots team stormed the field in celebration. It felt like a moment that should carry this team forward into the regular season.

"It was two competitive teams going at it and I think we got better today," said Jalen Mills, who also found himself in the middle of the scraps and later had a would-be sack. "Especially at the end during those two-minute drills, both sides got better, offense and defense, and both had some learning experiences as well."

Related Links

Deuce's Dime Package

  1. Keion White had a great couple of days and was dominant when facing back-ups but went down and limped off late in practice with an apparent left leg issue. White would remain on the sidelines and appeared to be okay after practice, but it will be something to monitor going into next week's joint sessions with the Titans.
  2. Another day, another mention of Jabrill Peppers here in the Dime Package but no one was more vocal on this day than Peppers after all the scuffles happened. Often barking at the Packers players, Peppers seems to be earning his teammates' respect for the energy he brings every day.
  3. Marte Mapu is one player I don't feel like I got enough looks at over these past two days. Mapu had some moments, like delivering a hard hit that appeared to jar the ball loose against rookie tight end Tucker Kraft, but with over 150 players on the field, Mapu is one that I wished I got some better looks at throughout the two sessions. I also noted Mapu giving up a slant touchdown to running back Emmanuel Wilson on Thursday.
  4. The Packers have a lot of "window dressing" to all of their plays and recognizing those things was one of the biggest reasons why I think the defense didn't allow the volume of big plays that they did on Wednesday. It also could've had something to do with the increased prevalence of man coverage, annually one of the team's strengths that takes some of the zone guesswork out of the equation.
  5. For the Packers, I had mixed feelings on Jordan Love. On one hand, he has an athletic presence and throws a really nice ball, especially when targeting Watson whose length and athleticism remind me a bit of what I saw from Davante Adams last year during joint practices with the Raiders. But Love's accuracy seemed inconsistent through both days.
  6. It's probably a good thing I didn't get to see much of the Packers defense because from the bits I did see Rashan Gary was a specimen of an outside linebacker and I might've tried to kidnap him back to Foxborough.
  7. Maybe the best day of practice I've seen from Jack Jones, who admirably avoided the shoving matches early in practice. Jones was around the ball a lot and had one of the few cornerback reps sticking with Watson and forcing an incompletion. Gonzalez and Marcus Jones got a ton of run and both had their ups and downs, and Jack also gave up some catches on Wednesday, but on Thursday he was their best corner.
  8. Some of the Packers best plays on Thursday were the result of blown coverages but there weren't many. One swing pass went for a big gain during the midfield 11-on-11 work before the Pats clamped down. Love placed a perfect ball up the seam to rookie Luke Musgrave that should've probably been a touchdown but Musgrave couldn't haul it in and that gave the Pats D a final win on the day.
  9. There were some moments of good pressure by the front, though it's hard to tell exactly when the play would've ended. Sam Roberts and Daniel Ekuale flashed some immediate pressure on one midfield rep, with one of them getting their hand up to deflect a pass that was nearly intercepted.
  10. New blue cutoff hoodie for Bill Belichick today that sent me to the Hoodie Database for identification purposes. It was located and tagged as a new cutoff 2015 "Property of New England Patriots" hoodie. BB is 3-2 in the style but all in a fully-sleeved version. He most recently wore it for three games in 2021, the wins over Buffalo and Jacksonville and the loss to the Bills. I think everyone can agree we'd still prefer this one to the red hoodie he had worn for the vast majority of training camp.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Six Takeaways as Patriots Offense, Mac Jones Shine on Day Two of Joint Practices With Packers 

The Patriots offense took another step forward with a strong showing on Thursday in Green Bay. 
news

Breaking Down Patriots Day One Joint Practice Defense vs. Packers 

The Patriots defense gave up some big plays against the Packers in the first joint practice, but otherwise flashed their potential with a disruptive day.
news

Eight Takeaways As the Patriots Offense Faces Packers Defense in Wednesday's Joint Practice

The Patriots offense started out red-hot against the Packers defense but cooled off late in the session on Wednesday. 
news

Patriots-Packers Joint Practice Primer

Here are some key areas to watch as the Patriots and Packers get together for two joint practice sessions.
news

NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette

With one preseason game down, it's time to take a shot at projecting the Patriots roster.
news

Five Takeaways As Patriots Offense, Kendrick Bourne Set the Table for Joint Practices

The Patriots held two more practice sessions before hitting the road for joint practices with the Packers and Titans over the next two weeks. 
news

Report: Patriots Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Patriots are reportedly pairing the former Cowboys star with Rhamondre Stevenson to form a formidable running back duo. 
news

Day 14 Blogservations: Offense finishes with a flourish

The Patriots wrapped up their final practice at Gillette Stadium before hitting the road to Green Bay with Mac Jones and the offense clicking.
news

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Taking another stab at projection the Patriots initial 53-man roster after viewing the preseason opener and two-plus weeks of training camp.
news

Day 13 Blogservations: Rain can't slow Pats offense

There has been an emphasis on tempo throughout the summer for the Patriots offense.
news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Defense and Rookies in Preseason Opener

After dissecting the coaches film, here is a full breakdown of Malik Cunningham, Christian Gonzalez, and the rest of the Patriots on Thursday night.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Defense Wraps Packers Joint Practices on a High Note

Six Takeaways as Patriots Offense, Mac Jones Shine on Day Two of Joint Practices With Packers 

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/16

Breaking Down Patriots Day One Joint Practice Defense vs. Packers 

Eight Takeaways As the Patriots Offense Faces Packers Defense in Wednesday's Joint Practice

Patriots sign RB Ezekiel Elliott

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Christian Barmore 8/17: "It's all about bringing energy"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai on the wildfires in Maui 8/17: "Hoping we can help whoever's in need"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Jalen Mills 8/17: "We got better today"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Matthew Judon 8/17: "You give it your all"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Debrief: Day One of Joint Practices in Green Bay

We check in with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to talk everything Patriots during their first day of joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Bill Belichick 8/16: "Looking forward to working with the Packers organization this week"

Patriots head coach addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Taking another stab at projection the Patriots initial 53-man roster after viewing the preseason opener and two-plus weeks of training camp.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising