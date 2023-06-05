Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

4. Can Second-Year WR Tyquan Thornton Make the Leap, Continue Strong Spring?

Another promising development from the first open OTA session was Thornton's heavy involvement in the passing game. Assessing actual production is more of an August through January thing, but it was great to see a snapshot into the plan that O'Brien has to unlock Thornton's 4.28-speed in this offense. Thornton is by far the most dynamic playmaker on New England's roster, and he should be fed until he fully proves he isn't up for the task. When the Patriots brought O'Brien back, my mind immediately went to two leaner burners who thrived in his system: Jameson Williams (Alabama) and Will Fuller (Texans). Thornton will hopefully get similar opportunities to stretch the field off play-action, in the slot, and out of bunch or stack alignments that will keep him away from press coverage. Furthermore, the second-year wideout should be a primary option as the player in motion. As we've said, the offense only hits its ceiling if Thornton starts playing like the 50th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and O'Brien has a track record of turning speedsters into difference-makers.

5. Unsettled Starting Depth at Offensive Tackle Remains a Question Mark

My biggest roster concern at the moment with the Patriots is at offensive tackle. There's enough roster talent to believe that the other areas, with O'Brien directing, should at least get this group back to its 2021 form. But reliable starting tackles, especially for the 17-plus games, are an unknown right now. Last season, Mac was one of the league's least efficient passers under pressure and against the blitz. A lot goes into that, from pre-snap direction at the line of scrimmage, programmed answers to immediate or surprise pressure (hot routes), the offensive line being on the same page, and the quarterback's poise under duress. But, at the end of the day, football becomes a one-on-one sport eventually.

With Trent Brown absent, the Pats were rotating veteran newcomers Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson with holdover Conor McDermott last week. As reports indicated after the draft, fourth-rounder Sidy Sow is also getting a look at tackle. It's safe to assume that Brown will remain a starter at one tackle spot, but even he was up and down last season, while there are a lot of eggs in the Anderson/Reiff basket and even more eggs in new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm elevating the talent on the roster. The idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts only works if Klemm and O'Brien get this group to play on a string.

6. Spell Back, Pass-Catching RB Roles Behind Rhamondre Stevenson Up for Grabs

Lastly, the Patriots opting to re-sign Damien Harris this offseason has left things wide-open behind lead back Rhamondre Stevenson. Several running backs caught passes in last week's practice as everyone gets an opportunity to step into a larger role as RB2 and potentially a primary receiving back. After an injury derailed a promising summer a year ago, Ty Montgomery continues to look the most comfortable as a James White-type. Montgomery isn't necessarily explosive, but he has enough juice to threaten linebackers out of the backfield and gets to the right spots to be a safety blanket for the quarterback. In theory, second-year back Pierre Strong is a bigger play threat, but we are still waiting to see that consistently. Fellow 2022 draft pick Kevin Harris has slimmed down a bit, while James Robinson is getting his feet wet in this offense. We'll need to wait for pads to assess their abilities as runners, but managing Stevenson's workload better than last season is a priority.