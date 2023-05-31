Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

Many of the key players that will make up the 2023 Patriots defense took the field in front of reporters for the first time for OTA practice on Wednesday, as the unit begins to lay the foundation for another season with most of their starters back in the fold, along with a promising crop of rookies that could be poised to chip in right away.

That continuity bodes well for New England this season after last year's squad finished 11th in points against, second in takeaways and tied for third in the NFL with 54 sacks. The advanced stats are equally friendly, with the defense ranking third in both overall defensive DVOA and EPA-per-play.

By most metrics this was an elite defense, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows in a few select areas where the team will be looking to improve this season, where the reinforcements could help. Despite their highest sack total under Bill Belichick, the defense came in 21st on third down, a significant drop from the fifth-ranked third-down defense of 2022. In seven games against 2022 playoff teams, the Pats went 1-6 while allowing a bloated 27.4 points per game against those teams, a full touchdown more than their season-long average.

There were other factors contributing to those point totals like the two kickoff return touchdowns in the season finale against the Bills, but the defense also had some missed opportunities throughout the year for close-out stops with second-half leads that they could not protect.

Get off the field one final time against the Vikings or Raiders and the Patriots might've punched a playoff ticket.

How does one of the best statistical defenses in the league take that next step to where they can get off the field more consistently on third down and close out games when they're there for the taking? The early process started, at least from a reporter's perspective, on Wednesday, with a lively opening practice to kick things off that featured some interesting new pieces for Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo to play with on the defensive side of the ball.

"I think it was a solid day, we] had a good break so it's always good to get back and get into the flow," said veteran [Ja'Whaun Bentley, a two-time captain now entering his sixth season.

Plenty of new faces worked their way around different roles within the defense. While first-round pick Christian Gonzalez wasn't spotted, second-rounder Keion White saw plenty of action on defense standing up, while third-rounder Marte Mapu saw some solid reps at linebacker despite wearing a red jersey as he continues to recover from an offseason shoulder injury. Mapu's length stands out, as does his quickness. Hopefully, he'll be out of the red jersey by August.