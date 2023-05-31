Pats defense recommences ball-hawking ways at OTAs

Official website of the New England Patriots

With reinforcements arriving and some questions looming, the Patriots defense begins to set a foundation for 2023.

May 31, 2023 at 04:14 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8).

Many of the key players that will make up the 2023 Patriots defense took the field in front of reporters for the first time for OTA practice on Wednesday, as the unit begins to lay the foundation for another season with most of their starters back in the fold, along with a promising crop of rookies that could be poised to chip in right away.

That continuity bodes well for New England this season after last year's squad finished 11th in points against, second in takeaways and tied for third in the NFL with 54 sacks. The advanced stats are equally friendly, with the defense ranking third in both overall defensive DVOA and EPA-per-play.

By most metrics this was an elite defense, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows in a few select areas where the team will be looking to improve this season, where the reinforcements could help. Despite their highest sack total under Bill Belichick, the defense came in 21st on third down, a significant drop from the fifth-ranked third-down defense of 2022. In seven games against 2022 playoff teams, the Pats went 1-6 while allowing a bloated 27.4 points per game against those teams, a full touchdown more than their season-long average.

There were other factors contributing to those point totals like the two kickoff return touchdowns in the season finale against the Bills, but the defense also had some missed opportunities throughout the year for close-out stops with second-half leads that they could not protect.

Get off the field one final time against the Vikings or Raiders and the Patriots might've punched a playoff ticket.

How does one of the best statistical defenses in the league take that next step to where they can get off the field more consistently on third down and close out games when they're there for the taking? The early process started, at least from a reporter's perspective, on Wednesday, with a lively opening practice to kick things off that featured some interesting new pieces for Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo to play with on the defensive side of the ball.

"I think it was a solid day, we] had a good break so it's always good to get back and get into the flow," said veteran [Ja'Whaun Bentley, a two-time captain now entering his sixth season.

Plenty of new faces worked their way around different roles within the defense. While first-round pick Christian Gonzalez wasn't spotted, second-rounder Keion White saw plenty of action on defense standing up, while third-rounder Marte Mapu saw some solid reps at linebacker despite wearing a red jersey as he continues to recover from an offseason shoulder injury. Mapu's length stands out, as does his quickness. Hopefully, he'll be out of the red jersey by August.

It seems possible that all of the first three picks could potentially help the defense get to a new level this season, as they cover all three levels, adding needed depth at a minimum.

Patriots defensive back Brenden Schooler (41).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots defensive back Brenden Schooler (41).

So far, Bentley liked what he had seen from the rookies.

"Obviously it takes time, you get a whole bunch of new guys every year, so at this point, we're just kind of building the camaraderie," said Bentley. "We got great young guys, they do a good job of just soaking it all in, just taking it one day at a time. You're not gonna get it all in one day, so this is the time for that.

"Keion, the first thing that jumps out is his attention to detail, he's able to pick up things fast and around this time that's the main thing you want to see."

Bentley had similar praise for Mapu who took some early reps alongside him.

"Smart, instinctual, he's good with asking questions, especially if he doesn't know, some guys get bashful but he jumps right on them, and he's versatile too," said Bentley of the Sacramento State product.

The secondary holds more questions, with the retirement of Devin McCourty serving as the biggest question mark of them all on that side of the ball. McCourty was at Wednesday's practice but watching from the sidelines as a retiree as the team experimented with a number of players at his old spot on the back end of the defense.

They have a lot of experience to work with, as the top trio of safeties Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers all worked through multiple safety roles, while Jalen Mills also found himself rotating in for some late reps. Mills picked up an interception during the session, with an impressive catch off a deflection.

This illustrated the team's depth in the secondary, as even without Gonzalez or Marcus Jones at practice, there were still plenty of battle-tested players to go around, led by Jonathan Jones, fresh off signing a new two-year contract, and Myles Bryant. Second-year corner Jack Jones also chipped in with his own interception of Trace McSorley during the session, one of five on the day for the defense as they've once again picked up where they leave off just about every season, getting turnovers.

Wednesday was just the very beginning but the early returns offer intrigue, even as the defense can still expect the arrival of some of their best players like Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux for the coming mandatory minicamp.

For Bentley, getting back on the field was nice but late May is still a long way from real football.

"I mean, it's always fun coming out here, lacing up the cleats one more time, but as far as it scratching the itch and anything like that, nowhere near, nowhere near."

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - May 23 and May 31

Check out photos from Patriots OTAs on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Pierre Strong Jr.
1 / 77

Pierre Strong Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
2 / 77

Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jim Montgomery and Bill Belichick
3 / 77

Jim Montgomery and Bill Belichick

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cole Strange and David Andrews
4 / 77

Cole Strange and David Andrews

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
5 / 77

Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jourdan Heilig
6 / 77

Jourdan Heilig

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mike Gesicki
7 / 77

Mike Gesicki

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Keion White
8 / 77

Keion White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson
9 / 77

Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Pierre Strong Jr.
10 / 77

Pierre Strong Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore
11 / 77

Christian Barmore

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Demario Douglas
12 / 77

Demario Douglas

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bryce Baringer
13 / 77

Bryce Baringer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry and Matthew Slater
14 / 77

Hunter Henry and Matthew Slater

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Gonzalez
15 / 77

Christian Gonzalez

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
16 / 77

Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley
17 / 77

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Demario Douglas
18 / 77

Demario Douglas

Photo by Eric J. Adler
JuJu Smith-Schuster
19 / 77

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche
20 / 77

Josh Uche

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anthony Firkser
21 / 77

Anthony Firkser

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tae Hayes
22 / 77

Tae Hayes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
23 / 77

Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Quandre Mosely
24 / 77

Quandre Mosely

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Robinson
25 / 77

James Robinson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Keion White
26 / 77

Keion White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Moses Cabrera
27 / 77

Moses Cabrera

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater
28 / 77

Matthew Slater

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill O'Brien
29 / 77

Bill O'Brien

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kayshon Boutte
30 / 77

Kayshon Boutte

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger
31 / 77

Kyle Dugger

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Chasen Hines and Jake Andrews
32 / 77

Chasen Hines and Jake Andrews

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill Belichick
33 / 77

Bill Belichick

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Corliss Waitman
34 / 77

Corliss Waitman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Daniel Ekuale
35 / 77

Daniel Ekuale

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
36 / 77

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
JuJu Smith-Schuster
37 / 77

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brenden Schooler
38 / 77

Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor
39 / 77

J.J. Taylor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jourdan Heilig
40 / 77

Jourdan Heilig

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Andrews and Chasen Hines
41 / 77

Jake Andrews and Chasen Hines

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Daniel Ekuale
42 / 77

Daniel Ekuale

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tre Nixon
43 / 77

Tre Nixon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rodney Randle Jr.
44 / 77

Rodney Randle Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
053123-OTA_Adler810-watermarked
45 / 77
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brad Hawkins
46 / 77

Brad Hawkins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Johnny Lumkin
47 / 77

Johnny Lumkin

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Olakunle Fatukasi
48 / 77

Olakunle Fatukasi

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ameer Speed
49 / 77

Ameer Speed

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry
50 / 77

Hunter Henry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James Ferentz and Trace McSorley
51 / 77

James Ferentz and Trace McSorley

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Justus Tavai
52 / 77

Justus Tavai

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Johnny Lumpkin
53 / 77

Johnny Lumpkin

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater
54 / 77

Matthew Slater

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
55 / 77

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Keion White
56 / 77

Keion White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jake Andrews and Chasen Hines
57 / 77

Jake Andrews and Chasen Hines

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tae Hayes
58 / 77

Tae Hayes

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anthony Firkser
59 / 77

Anthony Firkser

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jahlani Tavai
60 / 77

Jahlani Tavai

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kody Russey, Bailey Zappe, Deatrich Wise Jr.
61 / 77

Kody Russey, Bailey Zappe, Deatrich Wise Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mike Gesicki
62 / 77

Mike Gesicki

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bryce Baringer
63 / 77

Bryce Baringer

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant
64 / 77

Myles Bryant

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jahlani Tavai
65 / 77

Jahlani Tavai

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Bill O'Brien and Mike Gesicki
66 / 77

Bill O'Brien and Mike Gesicki

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
67 / 77

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mike Gesicki
68 / 77

Mike Gesicki

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Malik Cunningham
69 / 77

Malik Cunningham

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
70 / 77

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brenden Schooler
71 / 77

Brenden Schooler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Slater
72 / 77

Matthew Slater

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Tyquan Thornton
73 / 77

Tyquan Thornton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore
74 / 77

Christian Barmore

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Deatrich Wise Jr.
75 / 77

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mac Jones
76 / 77

Mac Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isaiah Bolden
77 / 77

Isaiah Bolden

Photo by Eric J. Adler
