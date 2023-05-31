OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

"With OB there's a lot of familiarity and we're just working on that trust," Jones said. "Every year is a new year and it's a lot easier to say that after you have a really good year, but our goal is to win every game that we play and learning how to do that.

"There are a lot of things I can do better and grow upon but it's all about this year. We have new faces in the room and it's all about earning the respect of everybody every day. So, I'm starting fresh just like everybody else and I'm going to run my own race and look up at the end and see where I'm at and I think everybody else will do that too."

So far that race has a more normal look to it.

Here are one man's observations from Wednesday OTA practice in Foxborough.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery was present and watched practice on the fields. Devin McCourty, who retired in March, also was on hand for the workout.

Rookie third-round pick Marte Mapu donned a red, non-contact jersey. Mapu tore a pectoral muscle during the Senior Bowl week and is recovering. He did take part in some of the drills and saw reps alongside Ja’Whaun Bentley at linebacker during some 7-on-7 work.

Joe Judge was very much involved with the special teams work, and Matthew Slater spoke after practice about the benefits of having him back in that role. "It's been like riding a bike," Slater said. "He's been instrumental in my career. It's going to be a big boost for us working with Cam [Achord], Joe Houston and Joe."

Slater and Bill Belichick were asked about the new touchback rule, which will give the receiving team possession at the 25-yeard line off any fair catch of a kickoff even if it doesn't take place in the end zone. Both were less than pleased. Belichick pointed to Baltimore's John Harbaugh and Kansas City's Andy Reid, who have both spoken against the rule change. "I know Coach Harbaugh's pretty involved in that, Coach Reid. I think they voiced some comments on it; I would probably agree with things they said."

Slater was much more outspoken on the topic, thoughtfully responding to the idea of changing a play he's been heavily involved in throughout his 15-year career.

"I'm just not convinced that our league is always going to do what's in the best interest of our players," Slater began. "We can talk about Thursday Night Football. That's easy. That's low-hanging fruit. But let's talk about what happens after our players are done playing. Let's talk about grass vs. turf."