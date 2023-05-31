Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

The Patriots offense's first open organized team activity was everything a Pats fan would want to see and hear this time of year.

With Bill O'Brien coordinating team drills from the sideline on Wednesday, New England's offense led by quarterback Mac Jones had a sharpness to its overall operation that one would expect. Although it's way too early to evaluate physical performance in the spring, things were happening with an encouraging rhythm, pace, and purpose.

Certain schematic elements also stood out from a heavy screen-game period, utilizing motion and shifts, varied receiver alignments, and highlighting unique personnel. You can tell that O'Brien continued adding to his bag at each stop along his football journey, giving the Patriots offense carryover from the Josh McDaniels era with some new wrinkles.

The bones for the offense passed the eye test in the early going, with an emphasis on early, which has the starting quarterback in a good state of mind. Speaking for the first time this offseason, Mac Jones is preparing for a bounce-back year after an uneven second season.

"Sometimes the most confident people come from a year where they might not have been at their best, and I feel like that's where I'm at. We all feel like that, so we are all hungry. That's all I took from last year was a learning experience. It's the NFL. It's the hardest league there is, and everyone is really good, so you have to bring your best."

"All I'm going to do is run my race, and hopefully, everyone will run right behind me," Jones told reporters after Wednesday's practice.

The Patriots quarterback noted that new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's recent stint at Jones's alma mater on Nick Saban's staff at the University of Alabama brings familiarity. Although the early returns are positive, Jones is entering his third season with his third offensive coordinator since the Patriots made him the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones compared another change at coordinator to his experiences in college.

"He obviously has great experience in the NFL and at Alabama where I was, so there's a lot of good stuff that we have talked about. When we talk about lingo, it's like things we both say, and it makes sense. But at the end of the day, football is football, and we are kind of building our own thing here," Jones explained. "In college, I didn't really play early on. I just got a chance to learn. I learned from a lot of really great coaches. Sark [Steve Sarkisian], [Brian] Daboll, [Mike] Locksley, [Lane] Kiffin. I actually had a different coordinator every year there. What I took from that is you learn from each one of them. You take the really good things and add them to your repertoire. I think with [Bill O'Brien], we are going to work towards that. There is a lot of familiarity, but it's a new relationship, and we are working on that trust."