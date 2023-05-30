Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Do you think it's possible that the whole Joe Judge/Matt Patricia debacle from last year was simply a matter of Bill Belichick putting them in their respective positions simply to "keep the chair warm" until the Patriots could get who they really wanted (Billy O'Brien)? It's just how it looks and feels too me, and has all along. - Dave Kirkpatrick

Since I don't have the ability to ready Belichick's mind I can't say for certain how he felt, but my personal view is that scenario is not possible. I don't see a coach as successful and prepared as Belichick being willing to basically forfeit a season of Mac Jones' development simply waiting for a coach to come along the following year. I believe firmly that Belichick felt Patricia could do the job and otherwise he wouldn't have put him in that position. I think he thought Patricia could handle it and he could grow with Jones together moving forward. Obviously that didn't work and he was able to get O'Brien to return, which should be great for Jones. But I don't think someone of Belichick's stature would be so reckless as to simply put a placeholder in charge of the offense for an entire season, creating a mess in the process. If that was the plan, it was a terrible one. I think too much of Belichick to believe that was the case.

Do you think the last five games of Mac Jones' rookie year was a beginning of his decline of 2022? I mean we can blame coach Matt Patricia for that but he was already showing who he was the last five games and in the playoff game that he's not our quarterback of the future? - Drew Hanks

I think that's a question that will be answered fully in 2023. You are correct in stating that Jones' performance dropped off significantly down the stretch in 2021, and few people talked about it at the time because he was a rookie and many chalked it up to fatigue. But it's also possible that some of the opponents figured out some of things he was successful with earlier and adjusted accordingly. It's also possible that Josh McDaniels used a lot of clever game plans and play designs to greatly enhance Jones' abilities. It's also possible that the schedule got much tougher down the stretch and that led to the struggles. Whatever the reason, it is true that Jones was not as productive toward the end of his rookie season and that carried over into the start of 2022. However, he also didn't get much help from the design of the coaching staff with inexperienced offensive coaches trying to construct the attack. It failed and Jones struggled for most of the season. Now with Bill O'Brien here there won't be any coaching issues to blame and Jones will be able to show what he can do. We'll see if he makes any strides from what we saw at the start of his rookie season and then make our evaluations. It's too early to say he's not the quarterback of the future.

In mock drafts, Kayshon Boutte was routinely mocked as a second-to-third-round pick. Obviously, that did not play out for him, or some other receivers that slipped in the draft. But now almost all roster previews show him as being on close to the roster floor, or not being on the roster altogether. Why are the expectations so low? Am I the only one concerned he won't make it through the waiver wire if he is cut? - Dakota Menke