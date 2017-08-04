Snap Judgments: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, OHIO - Musings, observations and the occasional insight as the 2017 NFL season kicked off Thursday night with a surprisingly entertaining exhibition of football known as the Hall of Fame Game. (Alas, five weeks from now, we get the real thing)...

Critiquing a player's performance in the preseason opener can be like checking someone out in a funhouse mirror, with all its many distortions created by the level of talent lining up against him at any given moment. It's the preseason. Starters for the most part don't play. Still, Blaine Gabbert, a quarterback once upon a time drafted in the top 10 of the first round, looked like he still has an NFL job for very good reason in Arizona's 20-18 loss to Dallas.

Many have scoffed that Gabbert is still in the league while Colin Kaepernick, the man who beat him out for the starting gig in San Francisco last season, remains unemployed. But Gabbert showed he can still sling it a little bit, completing his first eight passes (for 140 yards) and winding up 11 of 14 for 185 yards and two long first-quarter touchdown drives against a Cowboys defense that did little to contain him. Playing the entire first half, Gabbert gave the Cardinals something to think about at their backup quarterback slot, with Drew Stanton perhaps not uncontested as the No. 2 behind starter Carson Palmer.

Gabbert dissected Dallas and made every kind of throw you could want him to make, and played efficiently and under control at all times. He even punched in a two-point conversion with a goal-line sneak. Who knows? The Cardinals might have some trade bait on their hands this preseason, with Gabbert or Stanton potentially on the move to a quarterback needy team.

Arizona head coach Bruce Arians didn't even try to downplay the significance of Gabbert's early August showing: "Hell, yeah (it was important)," Arians said. "It's his only shot. If you go out there and screw it up, you ain't going to be here very long. It's real important."

Gabbert, drafted 10th by Jacksonville in 2011, has won just nine of his 40 NFL starts, but the Jaguars and 49ers were dreadful when he was in town. The Cardinals are easily the best team he's ever suited up for. By leaps and bounds.

"It was fun, with this being the first training camp, the first preseason game in the system," Gabbert said. "We were clicking pretty well there for a few minutes. You can really see how this offense can get rolling... But it's the first preseason game, one of five this year. Some mistakes were made that we have to learn from."

It is early, but so far, signing Gabbert to a one-year show-me deal in free agency does not look like a mistake by the Cardinals.