Snap Judgments: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as the 2017 NFL season kicked off Thursday night with a surprisingly entertaining exhibition of football known as the Hall of Fame Game.

Aug 04, 2017 at 04:02 AM
Don Banks

  • Could two head coaches be any more polar opposite stylistically than they were Thursday night? Jason Garrett rarely says boo, and Bruce Arians rarely has an unexpressed (and colorful) thought. Arians seemed genuinely ticked off to have lost a game his team once led 15-0, preseason or no preseason.

"That's a game we should have won," Arians growled. "I don't care about who was out there on the field. We play to win. We don't play to lose. We missed two kicks (field goals). They're punters (who attempted the field goals), but they are also kickers. They should have made those two kicks."

Never change, B.A.

  • It's been 17 years since I last covered Hall of Fame weekend, and my how this event has grown under the recent leadership of Hall of Fame president David Baker. It has the feel of a small-scale Super Bowl with all the ancillary events and attractions they've added to both the Hall campus and the schedule this weekend.

This was a high school stadium when I was here last in 2000, but now it's near an NFL quality stadium, shrunken down to size. The locker rooms can hold a whopping 120 players each, and renovation sounds like an understatement when that word is used to describe the makeover in Canton. Attendance Thursday night at the new $137 million Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was in excess of 21,000.

  • Obviously the initial news could have been drastically worse for Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but there's still reason for gloom in Miami. That's because there's no certainty the non-contact left knee injury Tannehill suffered in practice on Thursday morning won't end up shortening or wiping out his season. MRI results were reportedly "inconclusive," and Miami can't rule out surgery at this point when it comes to the same knee Tannehill hurt last December.

So naturally the Colin Kaepernick debate began in South Florida, as well it should if the Dolphins want to keep their lofty playoff hopes alive. But the other intriguing option if Miami goes the veteran starter option is ex-Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who played some of his best ball under Adam Gase when the Dolphins head coach was the Bears offensive coordinator in 2015.

9a269081f04440c09253d1f803c6b94b.jpg

Cutler has retired and is preparing to be an NFL analyst for FOX this season, but he can get out of that commitment for a chance to return to the league as a starter, and would likely do so for a shot to play for Gase again. If the Dolphins have to replace Tannehill for the long term this season, my strong hunch is they'd go in Cutler's direction and thus avoid the entire Kaepernick decision. A trade for Brock Osweiler or merely elevating backup Matt Moore to starter are other potential options.

My druthers? A bidding war breaks out between Baltimore and Miami for Kaepernick's services, but that one is admittedly a long shot.

  • That was nice of Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill to rescue most of Kurt Warner's family, who got stuck in Chicago thanks to a weather delay while trying to reach Canton for the weekend's festivities. Then again, it's only seems fair because Warner rescued Bidwill's franchise not that long ago, leading the long-downtrodden Cardinals to a near-miss Super Bowl loss to Pittsburgh in early 2009.

Bidwill sent his private plane to pick up the stranded Warner family's party of 13 in Chicago, and delivered them safely to Ohio. That's just the kind of quick-strike action Warner was known for on the field.

  • Weirdly I ran into Tony Romo and Jim Nantz in the men's room (TMI!) before the game started Thursday night, and it did seem out of place to not see the ex-Cowboys quarterback on the Dallas sideline. As a practice run for his new CBS No. 1 analyst gig, Romo and play-by-play partner were doing a mock broadcast of the game. I'm guessing Nantz hasn't done one of those in a few decades, but CBS has taken a big gamble starting Romo at the top, so whatever it takes is the mantra.

But then, as debuts go, doing a "fake" broadcast in the backups-strewn Hall of Fame game isn't exactly starting out on top, is it?

  • The football wasn't as sloppy as usual, but the big winner Thursday night was clearly the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL, thanks to the new turf that was installed here at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It played true and problem free, which was mandatory after last year's debacle, when congealed paint in the end zone made the field unplayable and led to the late, late cancellation of the game for player safety reasons.

On the plus side in 2016, the Colts and Packers didn't have to play that dreaded fifth preseason game after all.

  • The Cowboys and the Cardinals were invited to Canton this year in part because Dallas owner Jerry Jones and ex-Arizona quarterback Kurt Warner were two of the headline names in this year's seven-man Hall of Fame class. So who will be the next Cowboy and Cardinal to be donning the gold jacket?

Pretty easy calls on both fronts. There's 15th year tight end Jason Witten in Dallas and 14th year receiver Larry Fitzgerald in Arizona. In their first 27 NFL seasons combined, they have amassed 2,213 receptions and 167 touchdowns in 425 games. That'll play.

  • Pretty cool pre-game moment to see and hear Hall of Fame tight end Jackie Smith - the ex-Cardinals great and ever so briefly a Cowboy at the end of his career - deliver a rousing version of the national anthem at age 77. Even if his hands did fail him that one time in Super Bowl XIII, his pipes are still getting the job done. Mic drop?
  • Hey, did anyone realize Thursday was Tom Brady's 40th birthday? Yep, I looked it up. That milestone almost slipped past us, eh? That would have been embarrassing.

Now what happens when TB12 turns 50 and is still playing? What could possibly top live goats at practice?

