Social Scene: Players' Best Photos June 2016

Going down memory lane here in Cincinnati. I stopped by the Ross Township Fire Dept to see Chief Steve Miller. It was 9 years ago and I was looking to possibly work with Steve and his staff. He's a good man that was going to give me a shot. I eventually decided to try to live out my dream of playing football. The fact that Steve welcomed me into his fire house 9 years ago, and was willing to work with me will always mean the world. Appreciate ya Steve!

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jun 25, 2016 at 1:31pm PDT