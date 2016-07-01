Social Scene: Players' Best Photos June 2016

Now that we're under the one month mark until training camp, the players took some time for fun with their families. With summer in full swing, it's no surprise that your Patriots have been taking full advantage of the weather outside. From Father's Day to dogs sneaking into freezers, here are some of the best player photos from June.
1. Julian Edelman's alternate career
2. Rob Gronkowski teases his Father's Day gift
https://www.facebook.com/RobGronkowski/photos/a.252281454814059.64095.112797068762499/1149236078451921/?type=3&theater
3. Martellus Bennet celebrates a major day
Fun Gallery:
A selection of Patriots players' social media photos from the past month.