Spikes back at practice; Dennard among the missing

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Cleveland Browns.

Dec 05, 2013 at 12:21 AM
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Linebacker Brandon Spikes returned to the Patriots' practice field Thursday following a non-injury-related absence on Wednesday. Not with his teammates today, however, was cornerback Alfonzo Dennard, who reportedly is in Nebraska dealing with his on-going legal issues.

Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (right ankle, injured against Denver) and rookie wide receiver Aaron Dobson (foot, unclear which one, also injured versus the Broncos) have now missed their second straight practice this week. Both players also missed every practice a week ago and were inactive for the Texans game.

Late Wednesday, the Patriots released tight end D.J. Williams, then replaced him on the 53-man roster this morning with wide receiver Austin Collie, who was with the club earlier this season. Collie suffered a knee injury against Pittsburgh in Week 9 and was subsequently released. He was on the field again Thursday wearing jersey number 10, as he did previously.

Collie's return may be an indication that Dobson's injury may be more long-term than originally thought. However, on a positive note, Williams' release may suggest that tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (left knee, injured at Carolina), who returned to practice Wednesday, is close to being back at full strength. New England has just two other tight ends on the roster with Rob Gronkowski and Matthew Mulligan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

From the Archives: Tom Brady 2000 Draft Conference Call

Take a look back at Tom Brady's first conference call with the media after being drafted in 2000 by the New England Patriots.

Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski Announces Gronk Playground | Patriots Off the Field

New England Patriots tight end and Boston Marathon Grand Marshall Rob Gronkowski visits the Boston Athletic Association banquet to discuss the plans for his new playground that is being built along the Charles River. The goal of the playground is to give them a chance to have experiences like the ones he was able to have when he was younger.

Eliot Wolf 4/18: "We feel good about where we are"

Patriots Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf addresses the media on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the QBs

Join Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo, Evan Lazar, Chris Cassidy, and Matisse Baumann as they discuss the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft and which fit best with the Patriots.

Drake Maye & A Big First Round Trade | Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Check out the latest NFL mock draft from Patriots.com's Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar which features the selection of Drake Maye and a trade that gains New England two first round picks. Tyler Guyton, Adonai Mitchell and more top prospects land with the Patriots in the latest 2024 mock draft.

Pats From The Past: Brian Hoyer

Check out the Pats From The Past Podcast, with in-depth interviews featuring legendary members of the Patriots organization. On this episode, we sit down with Brian Hoyer, looking back at his career with the Patriots and around the NFL.
