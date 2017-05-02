Standing Pat means another run is close at hand

Hardly. It's fine if you get it, but if you don't - you won't really miss it. Which is why no one should get too excited one way or the other over the Patriots' shorter-than-usual draft haul.

But this doesn't mean the Patriots don't value their selections. They do, and in a very big way. There are expectations for each of the four players picked, because they fit a perceived need (real or otherwise) New England has for next season - help on the defensive edge, and depth on the offensive line.

Take the case of 6-8, 315-pound Conor McDermott out of UCLA. McDermott played left tackle for the Bruins, and by most accounts played the position well - he was named 2nd team all-Pac 12 in both his junior and senior seasons.

But McDermott's traits are full of Patriot-like potential - having once been an all-star basketball player (he was Tennessee's Mr. Basketball in Division II-AA as a high school senior), with quick feet and good hands. These are a part of the nitty-gritty details the Patriots are so incredibly adept at picking up in their future players, that many teams and scouts sometimes gloss over.

McDermott also started out his football-playing career as a tight end. There's that versatility-thing again, which is how the Patriots create their superior depth within a fixed 53-man roster.

"I was a tight end my whole life and then when I got to UCLA they moved me right to tackle, and then I did some tackle-tight end formations and some goal line and short-yardage for my first two years before I became a full-time left tackle starter," McDermott told the media Saturday night following his selection.

"My basketball skills and tight end ability helped me learn the position fast and helped me tremendously," he added. "I just know I can improve in any position I'm at. I'll play wherever the coaches put me in."

What's not to like about his attitude? And you know what else makes McDermott's selection so Patriot-like? Familiarity. Yes, he was worked out before the draft by line coach Cole Popovich. But his line coach at UCLA was former Patriot tackle Adrian Klemm - who was the first player ever selected by Bill Belichick (2nd round, out of Hawaii) as he began his New England reign in 2000.

This year's four-player class was also the smallest draft class for NE since 2000. It's also the fourth straight season the Patriots have double-dipped on the O-Line, with multiple draftees. You can't make this stuff up. When things go well, they go very well in Patriotland.

But they also go well because attention is paid to detail, to the small things - like athleticism, versatility, quickness, coachability, even likeability.

Also, attention is paid to the role a player will play, especially when they'll go from an every-down guy in college to one who could be stashed on a practice squad as his pro career begins.

That's what happens when the team is loaded right now. And sure, there's always room for Jello.

What goes around, comes around