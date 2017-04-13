Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Oct 13 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Notebook: Better starts on McDaniels' priority list

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Houston Texans

Sights and Sounds: NFL Week 5 vs. Houston Texans

Inside the Patriots Locker Room following their victory over the Texans

Coffee with the Coach: Bill Belichick on Seahawks "Double Punt" play

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Dan Rooney

Apr 13, 2017 at 10:41 AM
New England Patriots

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news regarding Dan Rooney. When I first entered the NFL, Dan and his family were so gracious to me and my family. They provided guidance on how to build a winning organization, both on and off the field. As important as winning was to Dan, he never lost sight of the importance of giving back to his community. My goal was to build a team that could sustain a winning tradition just like the Rooney family had with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I feel the success we have had as an organization is directly tied to the lessons I learned from Dan. He represented the heart and soul of the National Football League. In my experiences with him at the NFL meetings, I always admired the way he conducted himself, with great humility, dignity and kindness. He was a leader who was respected by everyone associated with this wonderful game. My condolences go out to his wife Patricia, his son Art, as well as his entire family, the many players who played for him and the countless Steeler fans who will mourn his loss."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
news

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. 
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 11, 2021.
news

Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve

Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/8

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021.
news

Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers

The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick. 
news

Statement from Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
news

Social Media Innovator LifeBrand Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment

LifeBrand, an enterprising social media tech startup that offers unique solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands online, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment. 
news

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
news

Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-Man roster from injured reserve.
news

Patriots place running back James White on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that RB James White has been placed on injured reserve. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Hightower shows spark in Houston

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13

Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonathon Jones 10/13: "We've got our work cut out for us and we're up for the challenge"

Patriots cornerback Jonathon Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Devin McCourty on his performance against Houston 10/13: "As a leader it starts with your performance"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers on Dallas 10/13: "There's a lot of good young players mixed with some vets"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Matthew Judon on Dak Prescott 10/13: "He's playing really good football right now"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower on Elliott and Pollard 10/13: "Those two guys have a lot of power"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising