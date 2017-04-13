Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers Owner Dan Rooney

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news regarding Dan Rooney. When I first entered the NFL, Dan and his family were so gracious to me and my family. They provided guidance on how to build a winning organization, both on and off the field. As important as winning was to Dan, he never lost sight of the importance of giving back to his community. My goal was to build a team that could sustain a winning tradition just like the Rooney family had with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I feel the success we have had as an organization is directly tied to the lessons I learned from Dan. He represented the heart and soul of the National Football League. In my experiences with him at the NFL meetings, I always admired the way he conducted himself, with great humility, dignity and kindness. He was a leader who was respected by everyone associated with this wonderful game. My condolences go out to his wife Patricia, his son Art, as well as his entire family, the many players who played for him and the countless Steeler fans who will mourn his loss."
Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/13
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Patriots K Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Patriots K Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/11
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, October 11, 2021.
Patriots elevate four players to the active roster; Place OL Trent Brown on injured reserve
Patriots announced that they have elevated DB Myles Bryant, OL James Ferentz, OL Alex Redmond and OL Will Sherman to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots placed OL Trent Brown on injured reserve.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/8
Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Patriots Sign LB Jamie Collins; Place DL Henry Anderson on IR; Sign DB Elijah Benton to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins. The Patriots also placed DL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad.
Patriots Trade CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers
The Patriots announced that they have traded CB Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers for an undisclosed draft pick.
Statement from Bill Belichick on Stephon Gilmore
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Social Media Innovator LifeBrand Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment
LifeBrand, an enterprising social media tech startup that offers unique solutions to help build and protect personal and corporate brands online, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment.
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23
Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster
The New England Patriots announced that WR N'Keal Harry has been activated to the 53-Man roster from injured reserve.
Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper
By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?