Steelers' Whisenhunt, Grimm head coaches?

Jan 02, 2007 at 02:30 AM

PITTSBURGH (Jan. 2, 2007) -- Pittsburgh Steelers assistant head coach Russ Grimm and offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt were given permission to interview for NFL head coaching jobs.

Whisenhunt, apparently the top choice of the Oakland Raiders a season ago, will talk with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Grimm will meet with the Cardinals.

The two would also be among the leading candidates to replace Pittsburgh coach Bill Cowher if he resigns -- one reason why Steelers ownership wants Cowher to quickly make a decision about his future.

Grimm was a finalist for the Chicago Bears' job three years ago before Lovie Smith was hired.

