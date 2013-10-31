Stephen Gostkowski named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Stephen Gostkowski has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October by the National Football League. It is the second time in his career that he has received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor. He received the award for the first time for the month of October in 2008.
Gostkowski was a perfect 9-of-9 on field goal attempts in the month of October, including a career-long of 54-yards in the 30-27 win vs. New Orleans on Oct. 13. He totaled 36 of the Patriots' 90 points for the month.
Gostkowski is 20-of-21 on field goal attempts in 2013 and leads the NFL with his 20 field goals. His 77 overall points are second in the NFL to Matt Prater of Denver, who has 79 total points. He has made 15 consecutive field goals, including two from 50 or more yards with a 53-yarder and a 54-yarder.