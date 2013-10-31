Stephen Gostkowski named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Stephen Gostkowski has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October by the National Football League. It is the second time in his career that he has received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor. He received the award for the first time for the month of October in 2008.

Gostkowski was a perfect 9-of-9 on field goal attempts in the month of October, including a career-long of 54-yards in the 30-27 win vs. New Orleans on Oct. 13. He totaled 36 of the Patriots' 90 points for the month.