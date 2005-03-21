Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 18 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 22 - 12:55 AM

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Super Bowl in New York on agenda at meetings

Mar 21, 2005 at 07:00 AM

KAPALUA, Hawaii (March 21, 2005) -- The 2010 Super Bowl could be approved for New York at the NFL owners meetings this week. Sort of.

Several team owners said they would look favorably on placing the championship game in New York for the first time. But it's all still a big uncertainty because the city would need to have an indoor stadium.

Considering what a political football the project for Manhattan's West Side has become, construction of such a home for the Jets is very problematic.

Commissioner Paul Tagliabue supports staging a Super Bowl in New York and the NFL's Super Bowl committee unanimously agreed. The league will hold its third cold-weather Super Bowl next February in Detroit -- indoors, of course, in Ford Field. Never has the Big Apple had a bigger chance at snaring the host's role.

The Jets will make a presentation to all 32 owners either March 21 or 22 for conditional approval of the 2010 Super Bowl in New York.

"The Jets submitted the resolution, contingent on the West Side stadium being built and ready for the 2010 Super Bowl," league spokesman Greg Aiello said.

Among the obstacles to getting approval could be the fact the team won't play in the stadium until the 2009 season. NFL rules require a stadium to have been in use for two years before it hosts a Super Bowl, something Houston complied with in 2004 and Detroit will have done for next year. The Jets would not have done so.

While former mayor Rudolph Giuliani expressed his support for the stadium project over the weekend, the Jets are facing strong opposition from community groups and the owners of Madison Square Garden, who also are bidding for the land on which the stadium would be built.

Without the stadium, New York also won't have a chance of being selected to stage the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The Jets have committed $800 million for the stadium project, with the city and state required to raise the rest of what is planned to be a $1.5 billion total. Critics say the bill will be substantially higher.

Also on the agenda will be an update to the owners by Tagliabue on the primetime television contract that expires after the 2005 season. CBS and Fox have renewed their AFC and NFC contracts for a total of $8 billion over six years. But ABC and ESPN are still haggling over the prime-time packages, and several other networks publicly have stated an interest in being involved if ABC/ESPN drop out.

Owners also will look at several player safety issues and discuss a possible alteration to pass interference penalties.

Tagliabue will broach the collective bargaining agreement negotiations in his State of the NFL speech. There has been some movement in talks with the NFL Players Association to extend the contract that expires in 2008. The key issue is expanding the pool for the salary cap -- and thus the pool from which the players get their money -- to include additional revenue sources teams previously have kept for themselves.

An agreement in principle to expand the pool has been reached, but the main unresolved point is what percentage will go to the players.

"When it comes down to it, it's still about money," said Harold Henderson, the NFL's executive vice president for labor relations. "There's still quite a way to go on that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

Patriots Cheerleaders 2022 Auditions in Full Swing

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Who Tweeted That with Matthew Slater

Twitterless Matthew Slater reads tweets and tries to guess which teammate it is.

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising