Tackling the Patriots defensive line depth

Durable veteran free agent addition Tommy Kelly will clearly be leaned on. Though he'll turn 33 in December, Kelly started all 16 games in each of the last five seasons with the Raiders.

Another free agent addition, CFL import and former USC star Armond Armstead, is also an option. Though he's not built in a true nose tackle form like Love, Armstead has played all over the front in both college and Canada.

Other options include a trio of undrafted players in first-year prospect Marcus Forston and rookie free agents Cory Grissom and Dewayne Cherrington. Forston was on the Patriots active roster to begin and end last season, and on the team's practice squad in between those stints. Grissom was considered one of the better prospects not taken in this year's draft.

Justin Francis may also have some interior versatility in his second season, although the second-year former undrafted player is undersized for too many reps on the inside.

Many fans have also speculated that the moves could signal a return to the 3-4. While being multiple up front is always a possibility with Belichick, I don't think the 3-4 is back. The personnel doesn't seem like a good fit at this point. New England lacks ideal candidates for the Richard Seymour-like role at 3-4 end, while there would actually be an abundance of linebackers that would leave a potential top talent like Rob Ninkovich, Chandler Jones or Dont'a Hightower without a starting job.

There is always the chance and likelihood that team will add a veteran body or two at the tackle spot in the coming weeks. New England has a pair of roster spots open and there are still veterans on the market, including Seymour himself.

Clearly the defensive front is going through some changes right now. But given that the mainstay Wilfork remains entrenched in the defensive trenches – and given the addition of the impressive veteran Kelly – it's not quite the dramatic overhauling that's happening on the other side of the ball at receiver.