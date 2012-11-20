Take Two-sday: The flinch that killed the Colts!

While much of the world – especially sarcastic columnists from Boston to New York – is second-guessing Bill Belichick's decisions in regards to playing key players late in blowout victories, here at Take Two-sday we're going in a different direction.

There were a lot of big plays in the Patriots win over Indy, maybe none bigger than Julian Edelman's 68-yard punt return for a touchdown that kicked off the fourth-year receiver's career day.

But, that play came thanks in large part to a key mistake by a former Patriot, one that practically catapulted Edelman down the sideline and into the end zone even though it didn't actually come on the TD return.

The Colts led 14-7 and faced a fourth-and-10 from their own 26 with 12:14 to play in the second quarter. It was the first time the upstart visitors had been stopped on the day, following up a pair of 80-yard touchdown drives.

As Indy punter Pat McAfee awaited the snap, the Patriots initially left Brown, the Colts left gunner on the punt team, uncovered. Just before the potential snap a pair of New England punt return blockers – Aqib Talib and Derrick Martin -- drifted to their right to get in position to block Brown. When Brown saw this he seemed to flinch a bit in an effort to get a jump on the snap, and his would-be blockers.