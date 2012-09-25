Take Twos-day: Running on Empty

It's been about 35 hours since the Patriots angrily walked off the turf at M&T Bank Stadium following the loss to the Ravens Sunday night and the time has done little do relieve much tension. Most Patriots fans believe the team was wronged by the replacement officials throughout, right down to the game-winning field goal by Baltimore's Justin Tucker that barely made it over the right upright on the final play.

There's no discounting the impact the zebras had on the game. Anytime a crew drops 24 flags it's impossible to say penalties weren't part of the equation. But the fact is that 14 of those yellow hankies went against the winning team, and in general it's never a safe premise to say the refs cost a team a game – unless, of course, you're the Green Bay Packers but that's a column for another day.

While the Patriots were victimized by some odd and flat-out bad calls, the fact remains that the team was well in position to win, and the fact that it didn't lies in an area that hasn't received much attention.

With New England leading 30-28 and just four minutes remaining, the offense took the field. The group had moved the ball effectively for most of the game, and one more drive would have ended it. Things started well enough as Tom Brady hit Wes Welker for 11 yards and a first down on the second play of the possession.