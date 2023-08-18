Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

2. O-Line Coach Adrian Klemm Offers Update on Mike Onwenu (PUP), Rookie Sidy Sow

Another positive sign coming from joint practices in Green Bay has been the presence of starting guard Mike Onwenu. Onwenu, who hasn't participated in practice yet this summer, is currently on the physically unable to perform list after ongoing offseason ankle surgery, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Onwenu can come off the PUP list at any time, but the clock is ticking 23 days before the regular-season opener against Philly.

Seeing Onwenu make the trip to Green Bay and go through some conditioning work has been a positive sign for a key piece to New England's offensive line. Although continuity and performance are a work in progress for the O-Line, getting their core group back with Onwenu and 2022 first-rounder Cole Strange out of the lineup would go a long way.

"He's just working hard every single day. He's at the same point as everybody else intellectually and just picking things up. Everything that we install, he's involved with that," Klemm said of Onwenu. "He's just doing his job because he's here every day as if he's playing, and he's mentally ready whenever the time comes."

With the Patriots now 16 practices into training camp, Klemm acknowledged that it's been challenging to assess the offensive line due to the various injuries in the room.

"We haven't had the time to really have any continuity in our room," Klemm said. "It's been a lot of moving pieces, just hopefully it does settle down here in a couple of weeks to get a better feel for it, but really we haven't had an opportunity to play as a complete unit."

Due to the constant shuffling up front, fourth-rounder Sidy Sow has been elevated to the top right tackle spot in recent practices. Sow played mostly at guard on the interior in college. But with a relative athletic score of 9.03 out of ten, the rookie has the measurable to play tackle.

"He's starting to build some competitive poise. He's a young guy, and some things are new to him. But he's very intelligent, very sharp, and he's been able to apply a number of things to the field that he's taken from the classroom. It's just a matter of being consistent," Klemm added.