Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Thu Aug 17 - 02:00 PM | Sat Aug 19 - 05:25 PM

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Six Takeaways as Patriots Offense, Mac Jones Shine on Day Two of Joint Practices With Packers 

Patriots Defense Wraps Packers Joint Practices on a High Note

Eight Takeaways As the Patriots Offense Faces Packers Defense in Wednesday's Joint Practice

Breaking Down Patriots Day One Joint Practice Defense vs. Packers 

Photos: Patriots practice in Green Bay

Bill Belichick 8/16: "Looking forward to working with the Packers organization this week"

Mac Jones 8/16: "It's fun to get out there and compete against another group"

Patriots-Packers Joint Practice Primer

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette

Patriots Mailbag: Talking Zeke, Offensive Line Configurations and Roster Decisions at Wide Receiver

Five Takeaways As Patriots Offense, Kendrick Bourne Set the Table for Joint Practices

Report: Patriots Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott

Day 14 Blogservations: Offense finishes with a flourish

Mac Jones helps cancer survivor Ramie Darling and family celebrate reunion

Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

O'Brien and the Patriots offensive coaching staff discussed the addition of Ezekiel Elliott, joint practices with the Packers, and more. 

Aug 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

After spending the last two days holding joint practices in Green Bay, head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots coaching staff reflected on the pair of sessions with the Packers on Friday morning.

"We've benefited a lot from working against the Packers. They are really good to work against," Belichick said on Friday morning. "We've benefited a lot from the competition and seeing the different style plays. Seeing different types of players. It was really good working against the Packers. The facilities have been great, and it's been two good days for us here."

Following an uneven first practice where the Packers had the upper hand, a theme for New England's players and coaches was how the team bounced back on day two. Green Bay landed the big punches in the opening session, but the Pats responded. After the defense stopped Green Bay's starting offense, quarterback Mac Jones hit wide receiver DeVante Parker for a roughly 40-yard touchdown pass in a two-minute situation where the offense needed six points to win. Following the top units' success, backup Bailey Zappe also led a touchdown drive.

"It was really good work for all of us. Good work for the coaching staff to see something on the field, correct it, go back out there later in practice, have it come up again, and make the adjustment. For the team to be able to make those adjustments as well, those were great learning situations," Belichick added. "There was certainly a lot of growth by individuals and units and situational understanding."

As the team turns its attention to Saturday night's second preseason game, Belichick explained that he'll meet with the coaching staff to discuss player participation in this weekend's exhibition contest later in the day on Friday. Last summer, Mac Jones and other frontliners on offense played three drives, or 16 snaps, in the second preseason game following joint practices with Carolina, so one would expect a similar script this time around.

Along with general thoughts from this week's joint practices in Green Bay, here are five more takeaways from offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and the rest of the offensive assistants:

1. OC Bill O'Brien and RBs Coach Vinnie Sunseri Discuss Ezekiel Elliott Addition

The Patriots offense is receiving a boost in the backfield, with the team adding three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott to the roster earlier this week. After officially signing on Wednesday, Elliott was in uniform but was extremely limited in his first practice session with the team in Green Bay. However, the former Cowboys star upped his level of participation in Thursday's session. Elliott took handoffs during live team drills in the second practice, scoring twice from inside the ten-yard line, and also ran routes from various alignments.

Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri said that the staff is still working through roles and how Elliott will split carries with lead-back Rhamondre Stevenson. But acknowledged that adding Elliott to the mix has energized the entire team.

"We're still in the early beginning parts of training camp. So we haven't discussed any of that playing time or any of that stuff. As training camp continues to progress, as we get closer to the season, we'll see how all this stuff unfolds," Sunseri began. "But I think everybody's been pretty excited for Zeke to come in. Between the receivers, quarterbacks, and the defense, he's brought a little bit of excitement. He's brought a little bit of juice. He's exciting on the football field."

Despite too small a sample size to fully evaluate Elliott's skill set and projected role in the offense, O'Brien described Elliott as a "three-down back" as he gets integrated into the system.

"One thing you see right away is that he's smart. He's been in different systems, he understands football. Maybe they call it apples, we call it oranges, but it's still football, and he gets it. He picks up on it really quick," O'Brien said. "I do think he's a three-down back, and he's been a really good addition the last two days to our football team. We're really happy to have him."

Only time will tell how much he has left in the tank, but Elliott has left a solid first impression with his practice performance on Thursday and how he has energized his teammates.

Related Links

2. O-Line Coach Adrian Klemm Offers Update on Mike Onwenu (PUP), Rookie Sidy Sow

Another positive sign coming from joint practices in Green Bay has been the presence of starting guard Mike Onwenu. Onwenu, who hasn't participated in practice yet this summer, is currently on the physically unable to perform list after ongoing offseason ankle surgery, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Onwenu can come off the PUP list at any time, but the clock is ticking 23 days before the regular-season opener against Philly.

Seeing Onwenu make the trip to Green Bay and go through some conditioning work has been a positive sign for a key piece to New England's offensive line. Although continuity and performance are a work in progress for the O-Line, getting their core group back with Onwenu and 2022 first-rounder Cole Strange out of the lineup would go a long way.

"He's just working hard every single day. He's at the same point as everybody else intellectually and just picking things up. Everything that we install, he's involved with that," Klemm said of Onwenu. "He's just doing his job because he's here every day as if he's playing, and he's mentally ready whenever the time comes."

With the Patriots now 16 practices into training camp, Klemm acknowledged that it's been challenging to assess the offensive line due to the various injuries in the room.

"We haven't had the time to really have any continuity in our room," Klemm said. "It's been a lot of moving pieces, just hopefully it does settle down here in a couple of weeks to get a better feel for it, but really we haven't had an opportunity to play as a complete unit."

Due to the constant shuffling up front, fourth-rounder Sidy Sow has been elevated to the top right tackle spot in recent practices. Sow played mostly at guard on the interior in college. But with a relative athletic score of 9.03 out of ten, the rookie has the measurable to play tackle.

"He's starting to build some competitive poise. He's a young guy, and some things are new to him. But he's very intelligent, very sharp, and he's been able to apply a number of things to the field that he's taken from the classroom. It's just a matter of being consistent," Klemm added.

The Patriots seem hopeful that reinforcements will arrive with Onwenu and Strange returning to the lineup for the regular-season opener. In the meantime, younger players such as Sow and fifth-rounder Atonio Mafi are getting valuable experience in training camp.

3. O'Brien, WRs Coach Troy Brown Discuss Slot Receivers and Demario Douglas

Another ongoing discussion about the Patriots offensive outlook is how O'Brien's offense emphasizes the middle of the field. Particularly, feeding receivers running routes out of the slot.

Historically, the Patriots have relied on smaller, quicker, jitterbug-like slot receivers in the Julian Edelman or Wes Welker mold. However, more recently, the team has featured bigger body types inside, such as Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and now JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"Back when I was in college, the last couple of years at Alabama, we used different types of players in the slot too. So it's an ever-evolving position," O'Brien said. "It goes back to continuing to learn what these guys do and making sure that we're putting them in the best spots to take advantage of what they can do."

Bourne and Smith-Schuster project to play significant roles out of the slot, but sixth-rounder Demario Douglas is more in line with the original skill set New England leaned on inside. In O'Brien's system, it's great to have short-area quickness on the inside to run option routes such as the juke series, and Douglas fits the mold of that type of player.

"He's got some quickness, catches the ball well, and he runs with the ball well, so those are all good things that you'd love to have in any wide receiver," wide receivers coach Troy Brown said of Douglas.

Although it's still early to project him as an instant contributor in his rookie season, Douglas brings unique explosiveness and quickness that typically thrive in O'Brien's system.

4. Evaluating a Strong Summer for WR DeVante Parker in Second Season With Patriots

Earlier this offseason, the Patriots signed veteran receiver DeVante Parker to a three-year contract extension that surprised some due to his age (30) and recent injury history.

However, Parker has responded to the vote of confidence from the Patriots with a solid all-around training camp, where his explosiveness as an outside receiver has stood out. On Thursday, Parker's exclamation point to practice came when he ran by Packers starting corner Rasul Douglas on a go route on a bomb from quarterback Mac Jones for a 40-yard touchdown.

"DeVante has always been a receiver that is pretty explosive. Even in Miami, when he was down there, he made some big plays for his football team and our team as well," Brown told Patriots.com. "He is making some plays down the field in camp, and hopefully that continues."

Parker is typically near the bottom amongst all receivers in NextGen's separation metrics, but he is testing corners vertically with his long speed more this summer, and his enormous catch radius to make catches outside his frame and through contact makes him a big-play threat.

5. WRs Coach Ross Douglas on Bill O'Brien's System: "It's a lot to learn."

Lastly, the Patriots quarterbacks and skill players have talked in detail this summer about the complexities of new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's system. O'Brien's offense, which he has added to over the years, is a hefty playbook that takes a lot of studying to learn as a player.

Although that might be perceived as challenging, wide receivers coach Ross Douglas described learning the system slightly differently, saying, "I wouldn't say it's hard, but it's a lot to learn. But once you've learned it, it's like riding a bike."

O'Brien's system has been a breath of fresh air because of its variety in schemes and how easily adjustable it is for players to make changes before and after the snap. Last season, New England's offense was often described as predictable. With all the concepts at their disposal this year, that will no longer be the case.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

The Patriots defensive coaching staff weighing in on some of their standout players and how their side of the ball is coming together.
news

Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

After officially signing with the Patriots earlier this week, Elliott participated in joint practices with the Packers on Thursday with his new team.
news

Patriots Defense Wraps Packers Joint Practices on a High Note

The Patriots defense upped their game in a feisty second joint practice with the Packers.
news

Six Takeaways as Patriots Offense, Mac Jones Shine on Day Two of Joint Practices With Packers 

The Patriots offense took another step forward with a strong showing on Thursday in Green Bay. 
news

Breaking Down Patriots Day One Joint Practice Defense vs. Packers 

The Patriots defense gave up some big plays against the Packers in the first joint practice, but otherwise flashed their potential with a disruptive day.
news

Eight Takeaways As the Patriots Offense Faces Packers Defense in Wednesday's Joint Practice

The Patriots offense started out red-hot against the Packers defense but cooled off late in the session on Wednesday. 
news

Patriots-Packers Joint Practice Primer

Here are some key areas to watch as the Patriots and Packers get together for two joint practice sessions.
news

NFL Notes: Playing some roster roulette

With one preseason game down, it's time to take a shot at projecting the Patriots roster.
news

Five Takeaways As Patriots Offense, Kendrick Bourne Set the Table for Joint Practices

The Patriots held two more practice sessions before hitting the road for joint practices with the Packers and Titans over the next two weeks. 
news

Report: Patriots Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Patriots are reportedly pairing the former Cowboys star with Rhamondre Stevenson to form a formidable running back duo. 
news

Day 14 Blogservations: Offense finishes with a flourish

The Patriots wrapped up their final practice at Gillette Stadium before hitting the road to Green Bay with Mac Jones and the offense clicking.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Steve Belichick 8/18: "We are still early in the season"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 8/18: "They're very productive" 

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Cam Achord 8/18: "It's been a great opportunity for those guys"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Troy Brown 8/18: "It's been a good atmosphere"

Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown addresses the media on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Vinnie Sunseri 8/18: "Everyone in the room is excited"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Mike Pellegrino 8/18: "Competing with every opportunity we get"

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Friday, August 18, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Taking another stab at projection the Patriots initial 53-man roster after viewing the preseason opener and two-plus weeks of training camp.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising