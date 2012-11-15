Talib talks; Thu. notes

The first thing that strikes you about Aqib Talib isn't his size, though he is easily the biggest defensive back in New England's locker room.

It's not even his well-documented past, which has preceded him since being traded to the Patriots a couple of weeks ago.

It's his voice.

It's incongruously high-pitched and friendly for a player with such weighty baggage.

The 6-1, 205-pound cornerback smiled a huge grin, too, as he entertained reporters' questions Thursday for the first time as a member of the Patriots. He told them he was trying to learn as much as possible, as quickly as possible to try to help his new club.

"I'm just coming and doing what's asked to be done. If that's help right away, then help right away," he remarked. "If that's help down the road, then that's help down the road."

Talib was acquired via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 1, during New England's by week, but he couldn't report until this week because he was serving a league imposed suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

"I did my best to stay in pretty good shape," Talib said of his month away from football. "So, I'm coming in early and leaving late just trying to learn the [Patriots'] system. I've been all right."