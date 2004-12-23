The Blitz Before Christmas 12/24/04

The Blitz Before Christmas

'Twas the blitz before Christmas, and here at Gillette

Not a creature was stirring, not even a Jet;

The stockings were hung by the goalposts with care,

In hopes that a victory soon would be their's;

The players were nestled all snug in their bed,

While visions of touchdowns danced in their heads,

And Bill in his sweatshirt, and Romeo in his cap,

Charlie Weis sure deserves a long winter's nap.

When down in New York there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash.

Curtis Martin brings hard-running, high-tempo action

But Chad Pennington's mouth has become a distraction,

For both teams this has become a huge game,

And the Jets have a D that is anything but tame.

But the Patriots coach, so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment to trust Belichick.

With an injury-riddled secondary, he needed a plan for the game,

So he whistled for his linebackers and called them by name:

"Now, Willie! now, Tedy! now Vrabel, you vixen!

On, Phifer! on Johnson! Commence with the blitzin'!

To the top of the standings! To the top of the wall!

Now pick off! Pick off! Pick off that ball!"

John Powers of The Boston Globe features the steady Martin,

Who is quite tough to stop, once he really gets startin',

As the Globe's Fluto Shinzawa points out in his notebook

This game features a running back dual that warrants a look. .

Dillon and Martin will go yard for yard

And Corey will bring his stiff arm, his calling card.

In Monday night's loss, one thing that we saw

Was a pressing need for corner Ty Law.

As The Boston Herald's Michael Felger does write,

The front seven is concerned that the d-backs aren't right.

In his notebook, Felger says Jets coach Herm Edwards is wary,

For champs on the rebound can be downright scary

Providence Journal's Tom Curran says the running backs will get many looks,

As Dillon looks to remove Martin from the Pats record books!

1,487, Martin reached before walking out the door,

And Dillon will eclipse that with 58 more.

Hartford Courant's Alan Greenberg reviews the Pro Bowl news,

And asserts it is somewhat arbitrary, which players they choose.

Tedy, Rodney, Joe and Corey may have received snubs

But maybe they'll make it as alternate subs.

Union Leader's Ian Clark's notebook is once again chock-full,

With talk of gunners and injuries and Dillon the bull.

With the special teams unit still stuck in a rut

A message was sent when Je'Rod Cherry was cut.

To earn a first-round bye, the Pats need a win,

At least they'll face Jets, not another Dol-phin,

Tom Brady will bounce back, as he usually does,

For disappointed in his last game, he certainly was.