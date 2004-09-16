The Feinstein IMAX® Theatre And The Patriots Team Up To Help Area Charities with the launch of Shack

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 16, 2004 at 03:05 PM

PROVIDENCE (September 15, 2004) – Audiences will be able to help support the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation when they see Shackleton's Antarctic Adventure, opening September 17 at The Feinstein IMAX® Theatre, Providence Place.

The Feinstein IMAX® Theatre will donate $1 for every Shackleton general admission ticket sold to the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The donation will help support educational, family and health initiatives at nonprofit agencies across New England.

The partnership, the first between the Patriots and the theatre, stems from a trip the Patriots made to the Feinstein IMAX® Theatre during the 2001 preseason. Three years ago, Head Coach Bill Belichick brought the team to the Feinstein Theatre for a special engagement of Shackleton's Antarctic Adventure because of its inspirational message of teamwork and human endurance. The team has gone on to win two Super Bowls in the last three years.

"The story of Sir Ernest Shackleton's Antarctic adventure might be one of the greatest examples of what individuals can accomplish and overcome through teamwork," said Rena Clark, vice president of community affairs and corporate philanthropy for the New England Patriots. "And we all know how important teamwork has been for the New England Patriots in their championship seasons. The Patriots Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with The Feinstein IMAX Theatre in Providence. Donations collected will help benefit a variety of non-profit organizations throughout New England."

"Given the Patriots history with the film and the theatre, it seemed like a very natural partnership," said Theatre Director Stephen Romanello. "We feel a special connection to that first Super Bowl team and this gives us and our patrons an opportunity to continue to be connected to a fantastic organization."

Shackleton's Antarctic Adventure has been called the greatest survival story of all time. A co-production of White Mountain Films and NOVA/WGBH Boston, the film tells the extraordinary true story of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated 1914 trans-Antarctic expedition. While never accomplishing its goal of being the first to cross the Antarctic continent, this expedition has become a larger-than-life testament to heroism and human endurance. All 28 men on the journey survived for two years in the barren, frigid Antarctic when their ship, the Endurance, was caught in the ice and eventually crushed.

The film chronicles almost a year at sea drifting in the ice floes, the loss of the Endurance and the five months the men were stranded on the ice floes with meager food, clothing and shelter. Even when the men finally reached land after 497 days at sea, their journey was hardly complete.

They landed on an uninhabited island, too far from the shipping lanes to provide any hope of a rescue. So Shackleton and five men sailed their 22-foot life boat 800 miles to South Georgia Island and then crossed 26 miles of uncharted mountains and glaciers considered impassable, to reach the whaling station on the other side. After three failed attempts because of ice-choked seas, Shackleton was finally able to rescue the 22 remaining men from the uninhabited island. Not a single life was lost.

In 1999 and 2000, the Shackleton Antarctic Adventure production team undertook two expeditions to the Antarctic. The IMAX® cinematographers caught stunning Antarctic images and re-creations in the locations in which Shackleton's story took place. The film also features the remarkable original still photography and 35mm motion picture footage of Frank Hurley, the official photographer for the British Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.

Shackleton's Antarctic Adventure is narrated by Kevin Spacey; produced by Susanne Simpson, Scott Swofford and George Butler; co-produced by Louise Rosen; and written by Mose Richards and Crystal V. Spijer. The film's composer is Sam Cardon; director of photography, Reed Smoot; executive producer, Susanne Simpson; executive-in-charge, Paula S. Apsell; and director, George Butler.

NOVA/WBGH Boston's NOVA Large Format Films is a leading producer of giant-screen films, having served as producer of Island of sharks (1999); Special Effects (1996), which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary, Short Subject; Stormchaser (1995); and To the Limit (1991)

NOVA's giant-screen films are produced by WGBH Boston, the producer of more than one-third of all PBS prime-time programming, including the NOVA science series, Antiques Roadshow, Exxon/Mobil masterpiece Theatre, Mystery!, Frontline, the American Experience and This Old House.

White Mountain Films is a movie production company based in Holderness, New Hampshire, with an office in New York City. George Butler is president. Over the years he has produced films of great diversty, including the classic film Pumping Iron and, most recently, The Endurance: Shackleton's Legendary Antarctic Expedition. The Endurance is a 94-minute theatrical film that was shown at the Telluride Film Festival (2000) and the Sundance Film Festival (2001).

About IMAX® Corporation

Founded in 1967, IMAX® Corporation is one of the world's leading entertainment technology companies. IMAX's businesses include the creation and delivery of the world's best cinematic presentations using proprietary IMAX® and IMAX® 3D technology, and the development of the highest quality digital production and presentation. IMAX® has developed revolutionary technology called IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) that makes it possible for virtually any 35mm film to be transformed into the unparalleled image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience®. The IMAX® brand is recognized throughout the world for extraordinary and immersive family entertainment experiences. As of March 31, 2004, there were more than 237 IMAX® theatres operating in 34 countries.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, IMAX DMR® and The IMAX Experience® are trademarks of IMAX® Corporation. More information on the Company can be found at www.imax.com.

For show times visit imax.com/providence or call 401.453.IMAX.

About The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation

The purpose of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is to assist a variety of charitable organizations and programs by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives. The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, Inc. is the nonprofit organization through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of both direct grants and in-kind donations of tickets and Patriots memorabilia used at charity fundraisers, and through player appearances at a limited number of charity functions and educational programs. Robert Kraft established the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation when he purchased the team in 1994. Underscoring the Kraft family's deep commitment to charitable activities in this community, the Foundation's primary goal is to help the youth and families of New England through donations to programs that foster cultural diversity, education, family and health. Over the past 10 years, the foundation has made donations to thousands of nonprofit organizations throughout New England and has partnered with several community groups to support their missions.

