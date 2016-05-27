The Hall at Patriot Place Offers Free Admission to Veterans and Active Military Over Memorial Day Weekend

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Veterans and active military are invited to enjoy a free visit to The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon over Memorial Day weekend. From Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30, The Hall will offer free admission to all veterans and active service men and women with valid military identification.

The Hall is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since opening in September 2008, The Hall has offered free admission to military personnel each Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Military personnel were also offered free admission in 2010 during an extension of the traveling exhibit "Pro Football and the American Spirit," which told the story of professional football players and personnel who served in the military from WWII to Desert Storm and the conflict in Afghanistan.

Guests visiting The Hall can enjoy the history of the New England Patriots through many exciting exhibits, including:

Raytheon's STEM interactive, In the Numbers and By the Numbers, features football-related STEM challenges

Inside the Game takes you where you've never gone before - into a Patriots team huddle. You can also check out the Patriots replica locker room where you can try on pads, jersey and helmets

In the Moment allows you to interact the great moments in Patriots history, including going under the hood and reviewing plays like an NFL referee and attempt to kick Adam Vinatieri's infamous field goal against the Oakland Raiders in the 2001 playoffs using The Hall's field goal kicking simulator.

The Super Bowl Experience, which brings the Patriots four Super Bowl championships to life through interactive touch screen displays, a 16-foot-by-19-foot video wall, the four Vince Lombardi Trophies and a display and interactive of Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl XLIX game-saving interception.

