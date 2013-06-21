The Hall at Patriot Place to offer extended summer hours

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.– The first day of summer is Friday, June 21, and The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon will extend its hours during the season. Beginning tomorrow and running through Friday, Aug. 30, The Hall's hours will be Sunday-Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
The Hall normally closes at 5 p.m. on weekdays, but will remain open two additional hours each weeknight during school summer vacation. The Hall's regular weekend hours remain unchanged, opening Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. year round.
The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is a one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge sports and education experience in Foxborough, Mass., that also serves as the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. Patriots fans, football fanatics and history enthusiasts marvel at the Hall's extensive library of memorabilia, interactive exhibits and championship chronicles.
ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON
The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for thousands of schoolchildren each year. The Hall received a Gold MUSE Award from the American Association of Museums and The Hall's signature film, "Patriots Way," won a CINE Golden Eagle Award. The Hall was named to Boston Globe Magazine's Best of the New, and was a Yankee magazine Editor's Choice recommendation. Tickets to The Hall are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 5-12. Children 4 and under are admitted for free. The current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit TheHallatPatriotPlace.com, visit "The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon" on Facebook or follow @TheHall on Twitter.