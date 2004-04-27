Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 11 - 11:59 PM

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

The man with the golden arm

Apr 27, 2004 at 03:18 AM

Only four weeks into the 2004 season, quarterback Rohan Davey is being touted as possibly the best ever to have played in NFL Europe.

The New England Patriots' No. 3 signal-caller is passing up a storm for the unbeaten Berlin Thunder, leading them to a 4-0 start for the first time in franchise history.

The Berlin newspapers have christened him "Gold-Arm" and "Dynamit-Davey." And it's not just the media who are excited by his potential. Those who live and breathe NFL Europe and have witnessed the nurturing of more than a decade's worth of quarterback talent overseas are also singing Davey's praises.

"He is a very gifted guy in terms of his ability and especially physically," said Doug Flutie's former Boston College head coach Jack Bicknell, who is now at the helm of the Scottish Claymores. "He has big, strong arms, he's aggressive, and when he tucks the ball and runs he's a formidable opponent. He reminds me of Daunte Culpepper in size and ability."

Bicknell, who nurtured NFL passers Jon Kitna and Kelly Holcomb with the Barcelona Dragons and has faced every successful quarterback during NFL Europe's 11-year existence, added: "He's certainly up there among the best quarterbacks we've ever seen play over here. If he gets the opportunity to play in the NFL he's sure to prosper."

Davey orchestrated a composed fourth-quarter comeback drive last weekend to record a 14-10 victory against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Chad Hutchinson and the Rhein Fire. During a nine-play, 78-yard possession he completed a key 45-yard pass on third-and-long to move the ball to within a yard of the end zone and set up the winning touchdown. The Patriots-allocated quarterback suffered two uncharacteristic interceptions during the close victory, but held his nerve with the game on the line.

"Rohan is just outstanding," Thunder head coach Rick Lantz said. "He hits the big passes but also makes all the other throws along the way. He is the complete package at quarterback and is always in command. If he continues to play this way, we will keep winning."

In three stunning opening games, Davey completed 39 of 59 pass attempts for 549 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception. Not even his illustrious predecessors in Europe -- among them Kurt Warner, Jake Delhomme and Brad Johnson -- can match such a lightning start to a season.

Davey twice has been named the league's offensive player of the week, and his dominant 127.9 passer rating was the best in league history after three games, surpassing Warner (105.7), Kitna (93.2) and the lesser-known Pat Barnes (118.3).

A third-stringer behind two-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in England but a hero in Berlin, Davey is quick to credit others within the Thunder organization for his success.

"It's a combination of having a good position coach in Steve Logan, a good offensive coordinator in Don Eck and good players around me," he insisted. "Then from my point of view, I have taken the opportunities to play football, watch film and get better as a player."

History suggests Davey and the Thunder will reach the World Bowl XII if their winning streak is extended to five games when the Amsterdam Admirals visit Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 1. Every team to open 5-0 (the 1998 Rhein Fire, 1995 Amsterdam Admirals and 1991 London Monarchs) has progressed to the championship game. Only the Admirals failed to win the title.

"From the beginning of camp we've wanted to win the World Bowl championship, and now we think we're in a position to do that," Davey said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Latest News

Patriots Release OL Ross Reynolds

Patriots News Blitz 4/9: What are the Patriots draft options if they don't take a quarterback?

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/8: What does Julian Edelman's future hold?

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising