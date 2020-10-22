The Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Announces its Patriots All-Dynasty Team Exhibit

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will officially launch the Patriots All-Dynasty Team exhibit on Friday, Oct. 23, as part of its two-year celebration of New England's dominant two decades from 2001 to 2019. Throughout the last year, the Hall celebrated the team's amazing run of success with an exhibit titled, Yes, It's Still A Dynasty, that delved into the Patriots dominance relative to the rest of the NFL and compared the best dynasties from the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.

Now, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies transitions from celebrating team success to honoring the individuals that helped make it happen with the Patriots All-Dynasty Team, which was selected by a combination of fan voting and a panel of experts knowledgeable about the Patriots over the last two decades.

"As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious," hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry said. "While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections."

Every member of the Patriots All-Dynasty Team played in a Super Bowl and all but four of the 42 team members won at least one Super Bowl title. Thirty-five won more than one and 39 played in multiple Super Bowls. Collectively, the team members boast 103 Super Bowl wins, 158 AFC Championship wins and 291 AFC East titles. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the way with nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories each. The average tenure with the Patriots for a selection was 8.4 years.