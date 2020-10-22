The Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Announces its Patriots All-Dynasty Team Exhibit

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 22, 2020 at 12:40 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will officially launch the Patriots All-Dynasty Team exhibit on Friday, Oct. 23, as part of its two-year celebration of New England's dominant two decades from 2001 to 2019. Throughout the last year, the Hall celebrated the team's amazing run of success with an exhibit titled, Yes, It's Still A Dynasty, that delved into the Patriots dominance relative to the rest of the NFL and compared the best dynasties from the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL.

Now, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies transitions from celebrating team success to honoring the individuals that helped make it happen with the Patriots All-Dynasty Team, which was selected by a combination of fan voting and a panel of experts knowledgeable about the Patriots over the last two decades.

"As the 2010s drew to a close, we thought the timing was right to take a look back and compare the Patriots success to that of the other NFL teams and the dominance was obvious," hall of fame executive director Bryan Morry said. "While the team concept is so much a part of that success, we thought it appropriate to also honor the best players from those teams, and the fans helped us make those selections."

Every member of the Patriots All-Dynasty Team played in a Super Bowl and all but four of the 42 team members won at least one Super Bowl title. Thirty-five won more than one and 39 played in multiple Super Bowls. Collectively, the team members boast 103 Super Bowl wins, 158 AFC Championship wins and 291 AFC East titles. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady led the way with nine Super Bowl appearances and six victories each. The average tenure with the Patriots for a selection was 8.4 years.

The team features five members of the NFL's 100th Anniversary Team and eight NFL All-Decade Team players, along with eight Patriots Hall of Famers. The players collectively earned 61 Associated Press All-Pro honors and 77 Pro Bowl berths.

Patriots All Dynasty Team

Head coach: Bill Belichick
Defensive line: Richard Seymour, Ty Warren, Vince Wilfork
Outside linebacker: Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Rob Ninkovich
Inside linebacker: Tedy Bruschi, Dont'a Hightower, Roman Phifer
Cornerback: Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Stephon Gilmore
Safety: Rodney Harrison, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty
Quarterback: Tom Brady
Running back: Kevin Faulk, Corey Dillon, James White
Fullback: James Develin
Wide receiver: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, Troy Brown
Tight end: Rob Gronkowski, Daniel Graham
Tackle: Matt Light, Sebastian Vollmer, Nate Solder
Guard: Logan Mankins, Joe Andruzzi, Joe Thuney
Center: Dan Koppen
Kicker: Adam Vinatieri
Punter: Ryan Allen
Kickoff returner: Bethel Johnson, Ellis Hobbs
Punt returner: Julian Edelman
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Larry Izzo
Long Snapper: Lonie Paxton, Joe Cardona

Honorable-mention selections: ILB Jerod Mayo, S Lawyer Milloy, G Stephen Neal, G Shaq Mason, C David Andrews, K Stephen Gostkowski, RB LeGarrette Blount, WR Danny Amendola

RELATED: Patriots All-Decade and Anniversary Teams

Artifacts featured in the exhibit include:

  • The rain jacket Bill Belichick wore during his 300th career coaching victory, his sneakers worn during his 271st win when he passed Tom Landry for third all-time, the headset from his 200th coaching win along with painted game balls from wins Nos. 100 and 200.

The following game-used Tom Brady artifacts and awards:

  • 2007 wristband with play-calling sheet
  • An autographed copy of Sports Illustrated when it named Brady its Sportsman of the Year
  • Jersey worn in the 2007 regular-season finale vs. the Giants when he threw his then single-season NFL-record 50th touchdown pass
  • Football thrown when he moved past Peyton Manning in all-time passing yards

Additional artifacts featured:

  • Troy Brown's 2002 Pro Bowl jersey
  • Tedy Bruschi's No. 54 practice jersey
  • Corey Dillon's game-worn Super Bowl XXXIX cleats.
  • Julian Edelman's game-worn 2016 AFC Championship jersey
  • Kevin Faulk's silver game-worn alternate jersey and game-worn cleats
  • Stephon Gilmore's cleats worn Dec. 15, 2019, when he intercepted two passes vs. the Bengals along with game-worn gloves from 2019 season when he was the first Patriots player named NFL Defensive Player of the Year
  • The jersey Rob Gronkowski wore in the 2018 Divisional Playoff vs. the Chargers in his last game as a Patriot at Gillette Stadium
  • Rodney Harrison's 2007 game-worn helmet and signed Patriots Hall of Fame induction coin
  • Dont'a Hightower's 2012 game-worn white away jersey
  • The cleats Ellis Hobbs wore during the 2007 season opener when he returned a kickoff for a then-record 108 yards for a touchdown vs. the Jets.
  • Ty Law's 2001 game-worn blue home jersey
  • Matt Light's game-worn 2004 AFC Championship Game cleats and signed Patriots Hall of Fame induction coin
  • Logan Mankins' game-worn cleats from the 2010 season
  • Devin McCourty's 2018 game-worn AFC Championship jersey
  • Willie McGinest's game-worn Super Bowl XXXIX cleats and his Patriots Hall of Fame induction speech notes
  • The cleats and gloves Randy Moss wore in the 2007 regular-season finale vs. the Giants when he set the NFL's single-season touchdown reception record with 23.
  • Richard Seymour's Super Bowl XXXIX jersey and 2007 game-worn helmet
  • The cleats and gloves worn by Matthew Slater when he scored his first career touchdown at Buffalo on Sept. 29, 2019.
  • Adam Vinatieri's game-worn Super Bowl XXXIX cleats and 2004 Pro Bowl jersey
  • The football Mike Vrabel caught for his eighth career touchdown on Oct. 28, 2007, vs. Washington.
  • The football Wes Welker caught for a 99-yard TD pass reception vs. Miami in the 2011 season opener.
  • The gloves worn by Vince Wilfork when he intercepted his first career pass.

Related Content

news

Patriots Hall of Fame to re-open this Friday

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon Technologies will re-open to the public on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
news

Patriots Hall launches new digital exhibit called Patriots Memories

The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special.
news

Richard Seymour Voted by Fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Richard Seymour has been voted by the fans as the 30th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
news

Road Warriors: The 1985 Patriots

We take a look back at New England's first Super Bowl appearance.
news

Time for Seymour to complete the climb

Richard Seymour's talent and versatility were major factors in the New England Patriots winning their first three Super Bowl championships. A gold jacket would cement that legacy.
news

The Hall's Top 60 Patriots Moments

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon has compiled a list of the team's Top 60 moments.
news

Tom Brady postseason by the numbers

Tom Brady is the NFL's all-time leader in playoff wins, touchdown passes, passing yards and completion percentage. Since entering the league in 2000, Brady has played the equivalent of 2 1/2 seasons of postseason football with 40 games under his belt. 
news

Recapping a dominant decade

Malcolm Butler's interception. 28-3. MVPs and coach of the year awards. A season of unlikely comebacks. Record-setting performances. Here's a look back on a decade that was successful beyond any of our hopes.
news

A record in no rush to be broken

On Sunday, December 29, 2019, the Baltimore Ravens broke the NFL's single season rushing record previously held by the 1978 New England Patriots.
news

Patriots official born-on date: Nov. 22, 1959

As we planned to celebrate the Patriots 60th birthday this month, we found some discrepancies regarding which date should be used for the team's official founding.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame announces new Dynasty exhibit

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon announced the launch of its newest exhibit titled, Yes, It's Still a Dynasty.

