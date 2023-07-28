The Patriots Secondary is Off to a Strong Start in Pats Camp

"I don't really see it as a stressful thing," Jones said of preparing to play in all three phases. "We have so many coaches that are open to helping you out. Also, teammates are there for you whenever you might have hiccups or things like that. So I don't really see it as a stressful thing."

"The main thing with playing inside and outside is your keys. Making sure that your eyes are in the right place. So just knowing where you are, where the offense is, and what you're trying to prevent from happening," Jones added about his role in the Patriots defense.

Along with discussing his responsibilities in the defense, the second-year pro is also impressed with one thing about his highly-touted rookie teammate in his position room.

"How smart he is. He catches on real fast," Jones said of Gonzalez. "That's a great thing whenever you come into a scheme like ours, but the main thing, like I said, I just tell him is any question that you have all for all the vets on the team, we love to help each other out."

As a Patriots fan, reading about how the defense has stood out through three practices after the offense's struggles a year ago might sound alarming. Yes, the defense could be one of the NFL's best, but you'd like to hear more positive reviews on the offensive side of the ball.

An honest assessment must provide proper context to what has objectively been an up-and-down few days for quarterback Mac Jones and company. First, even though it's a more experienced coaching staff, Bill O'Brien is installing a new offensive system, meaning there will be a learning curve. Second, the offense is operating in tight quarters inside the red zone, so most of the attempted passes are into contested windows. Plus, these are basic route concepts without the threat of the run, making the offense's options limited.

Until the offense has more room to operate, can run or pass, and builds chemistry together in a new playbook, the defense having the upper hand is not surprising. It's also worth saying that the overall operation is night and day compared to last summer; players are on the same page with the play calls, lining up correctly, and practice has a good pace to it without many stoppages to correct mistakes or send an offensive player on a lap for a procedural penalty.

In the interest of sorting through what's real and what's not, the concern here is that New England's big-bodied targets weren't winning jump-ball opportunities with much consistency. Pats tight end Hunter Henry opened 7-on-7 drills with a high-point grab up the seam over safety Adrian Phillips, but the rest of practice had its fair share of contested passes fall incomplete.

The Patriots have several bigger receivers who theoretically should win those 50-50 balls. For example, DeVante Parker couldn't haul in a jump ball over 5-foot-9 Jonathan Jones, while Mike Gesicki lost at the catch point to Joshuah Bledsoe later in practice. To be an effective offense, the contested-catch guys need to win those matchups, and speedy wideout Tyquan Thornton hasn't popped yet with the team working in the red zone.

Besides newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster, who flashed his abilities in Thursday's session, this group doesn't have many receivers who can create separation against good coverage. In fact, the lack of separation from the top wideouts has rookie Demario Douglas emerging because he has the quick-twitch movements to get open underneath the defense.

Unless everything is due to the limited conditions they're working in inside the red zone, receiver separation was a concern heading into camp, and the onus continues to be on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to scheme open receivers, with the Pats incorporating play-action and RPO elements as ways to create space for receivers on early downs, for example.