Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 21 - 12:00 AM | Mon Oct 24 - 05:55 PM

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

The Think Tank: Expect status quo from Patriots

Even with their first loss of the season, expect the same one-game-at-a-time approach by the Patriots

Nov 02, 2004 at 11:00 AM

Understandably, there are plenty of issues in Patriot Nation to worry about. On the Tuesday of the presidential elections, issues are clearly the issue of the day. But one issue that doesn't need to be debated is how the Patriots will respond after a dismal performance in Pittsburgh ended their memorable 21-game winning streak.

For the record, as the self-anointed prince of Pessimism City and the official voice of expecting the worst to happen, I still expect the Patriots to bounce back.

The season isn't over. The playoffs are still mathematically a possibility. Expect the Patriots to continue to do the same things this week that allowed them to steamroll to 18 straight regular-season wins and 21 wins overall.

Expect the same one-game-at-a-time mantra. Expect the status quo.

"We just have to learn from it and get better," an assured Tom Brady said. "It's our seventh game of the year, and there is a lot of football left to be played. We're going to regroup, we're going to go back and figure out what we did wrong and try to correct it. Like we do every week. This team has a lot of fight in it."

The somber yet composed visiting locker room inside Heinz Field spoke volumes about where the Patriots stood in the moments after their first loss in more than a year. What they said spoke louder.

"You have to understand the big picture," Rodney Harrison said. "The big picture is that it is just one game, and that you have to learn from it. That's the most important thing. What are you going to do with this one game? Are you going to learn form it, or are you going to sweep it under the rug? I'm going to go back and study and see what I can do to get better, as well as this team, and we just have to make sure we don't let anyone come in and [ruin] our season. We have a close-knit team."

If what was said by Harrison makes Patriot Nation feel better, it should. Harrison, often a good barometer of the pulse of the team, reflected the mood of the team Sunday. We lost. Let's get over it. We're still a good team, and there's a lot of football left.

The Patriots opened the season with a four-game stretch against decidedly inferior teams. It was a consensus that the next four-game phase would be tougher. They're now in the middle of a span of games - at home against Seattle and the New York Jets, and on the road against Pittsburgh and St. Louis - where their opponents have a collective 20-8 record through seven weeks.

The Patriots know they have a mark on their collective backs. It's not going to get easier.

"I think we need to look at the film," Mike Vrabel said. "I think we need to be very critical of everybody, starting with everybody's own performance. I think that's all you can do. You can look at yourself and be critical, and come back and start working. You only get seven days and we're doing it again. That's the bottom line in this business."

The Patriots appear to be intent on fixing the ailments that led to Sunday's dud in Pittsburgh. Some of those problems - tackling, run defense, turnovers to name a few - are very fixable. Others, such as the myriad injuries to key players and the disposition the may result after being physically manhandled by the Steelers, may be more difficult to overcome.

The Patriots are now faced with adversity. That leaves some to ask the question that Patriot Nation is collectively holding under its breath. What next?

"I think whenever you go through adversity, you always wonder how you're going to respond," Harrison said. "Knowing these guys, I think we're going to respond well. We're going to continue to work - we have a lot of professionals on this team. It's not the end of the season. It's just one game. We have a lot of pride in this locker room. We're 6-1 right now, and we have nine football games left. We have one big important football game next week in St. Louis, and it gives us a chance to get back on track."

Rest assured the Patriots are hearing the messages from head coach Bill Belichick. If the Patriots' ship is named "Back on Track," then Belichick is the skipper.

"Well, we have to correct the mistakes that we made," he said. "If we don't get those corrected then we are probably looking at the same [outcome] on a repeated basis. I don't think anybody was happy or satisfied with their performance, starting with me. I would think that would go all the way down to all of the players.

"We will take a look at the things we did well, which won't take long. We will look at the things that need to be improved and addressed and address them. Then [it will] start on Wednesday back on the practice field, relative to St. Louis, and start putting those pieces in motion to improve our performance on Sunday."

Sadly, the Patriots will not go undefeated in 2004. That conversation never should have happened in the first place, because it wasn't reality. Now that the blinders are put back on and everything is in focus, things are clearer. It looks like the Patriots will be in a dogfight in the AFC East - where the Jets are 6-1 and serious contenders.

Just as it didn't matter while they were winning games, the Patriots winning streak is of little value now. Belichick has this team continually thinking one day ahead of the rest of the world. That's a good thing, because even Belichick admitted that "nothing" positive could be taken from Sunday's game.

The Patriots just aren't concerned about what happened yesterday. Now that the team has lost, maybe that line of thinking should be even more appreciated.

"We're not even concerned about what we did," David Givens said. "We try to take it one week at a time. We got a loss [Sunday]. What we did in the past doesn't matter, it doesn't help us today. We definitely have to go back to the drawing board and get ready for next week."

When, and how, the Patriots respond will tell us a lot about this team. That will start Sunday in St. Louis. For now, there's no reason to think otherwise about this team until they're proven wrong. That conversation can be saved for another day. Even I can admit that.

"We're going to bounce back," Vrabel said. "That's just our nature."

Frank "The Tank" Tadych is a reporter for Patriots.com. "The Think Tank" is a PFW approved moniker. To responsd to said column, which will appear semi-regularly on this website, email The Tank here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakobi Meyers 10/20: "I really enjoy watching the guys go out there and make great plays"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/20: "You gotta go out there and put your best foot forward"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/20: "My O-line had my back...the whole offense had my back"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

One-On-One with Hunter Henry

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, and they speak about how the offense has improved throughout the season so far. Henry also talks about the team's confidence and what he is feeling heading into Monday night.

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Chicago Bears' Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery, and Justin Fields on this episode of the Belestrator.

Hunter Henry shares his favorite TEs to watch 'NFL Slimetime'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry joins NFL Nickelodeon Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising