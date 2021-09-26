'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

When the cart came out for James White after he sustained a hip injury on Sunday afternoon, the Patriots bench cleared. They walked over to show their teammate, their captain love and support. Former Patriot Chris Hogan, who is now with the Saints, made his way over to White as a sign of respect.

In that instant, as devastating as it was, it was clear just how much White means to the Patriots, not just as a running back, but as a leader and a teammate.

After the game, his teammates praised White as an important locker room presence. Mac Jones said White is someone he tries to emulate.

"We all want to be like James. He's a big role model for me," Jones said.

Kendrick Bourne is in his first year as a Patriot, but it didn't take him long to see why White is as respected as he is.

"James, since I got here, has been on his Ps and Qs. I've been a fan of him; we've seen James since I was young. He is who I saw on TV," Bourne said. "He's a very important guy on third down, all downs."

David Andrews and Devin McCourty are fellow captains along with White. Even beyond the locker room, Andrews said White is just a good person. Seeing him be taken out of the game was difficult to watch.

"It's a tough part of this game. Like I said, we don't know what happened," Andrews said. "You hate it. For a guy like that who does give his all of the team day and out, the world could use some more James Whites."

McCourty said that as soon as a player sees the cart come onto the field, you know it's not good. To see anyone be taken out of the game like that is a hard part of football, but McCourty knows White to be a strong person. He said he knows he'll be back even stronger, but until them, his thoughts are with him.