Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 26 | 06:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

Air-Bourne! Kendrick turns jump-ball into tightroping TD

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman to be Honored at Halftime of Sunday's Patriots Game vs. New Orleans Saints

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Saints

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Sep 26, 2021 at 07:03 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

james <3
Photo by Eric J. Adler

When the cart came out for James White after he sustained a hip injury on Sunday afternoon, the Patriots bench cleared. They walked over to show their teammate, their captain love and support. Former Patriot Chris Hogan, who is now with the Saints, made his way over to White as a sign of respect.

In that instant, as devastating as it was, it was clear just how much White means to the Patriots, not just as a running back, but as a leader and a teammate.

After the game, his teammates praised White as an important locker room presence. Mac Jones said White is someone he tries to emulate.

"We all want to be like James. He's a big role model for me," Jones said.

Kendrick Bourne is in his first year as a Patriot, but it didn't take him long to see why White is as respected as he is.

"James, since I got here, has been on his Ps and Qs. I've been a fan of him; we've seen James since I was young. He is who I saw on TV," Bourne said. "He's a very important guy on third down, all downs."

David Andrews and Devin McCourty are fellow captains along with White. Even beyond the locker room, Andrews said White is just a good person. Seeing him be taken out of the game was difficult to watch.

"It's a tough part of this game. Like I said, we don't know what happened," Andrews said. "You hate it. For a guy like that who does give his all of the team day and out, the world could use some more James Whites."

McCourty said that as soon as a player sees the cart come onto the field, you know it's not good. To see anyone be taken out of the game like that is a hard part of football, but McCourty knows White to be a strong person. He said he knows he'll be back even stronger, but until them, his thoughts are with him.

"He's a multi time captain, a huge leader on the team. Any time the cart comes out you know it's serious. It's tough. It's tough any time you watch one of your main guys, leaders, flag bearers go down," McCourty said. "He's a tough guy, he's resilient, he'll bounce back. I always think about the guy. All the work we put in, it's tough to see. I'll be praying for James."

Related Content

news

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what means Julian Edelman to New England

Before the Patriots celebrated Julian Edelman at halftime, fans wearing his jersey were not hard to find. We talked to them to find out what it is they love about No. 11. 
news

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

From first-timers to seasoned veterans, here is everything you need to know before coming to a Patriots game. 
news

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater remember their time as roommates before Julian 
news

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project 

Devin and Jason McCourty are taking their efforts to 'Tackle Sickle Cell' international. 
news

Nick Folk reacts to record-breaking kicking streak

With three successful field goals on Sunday, Nick Folk set a new franchise record. 
news

Patriots react to Damien Harris's electric touchdown run

Damien Harris and his teammates react to his electric 26-yard touchdown run. 
news

Mac Jones shares how sideline breathing exercises help him keep his cool

In his weekly media availability, Mac Jones explained how focusing on breathing calms him in-game. 
news

Davon Godchaux dedicated to giving back to Louisiana hometown and in his new NFL city 

Davon Godchaux hosted his first event in Boston and is running a fundraiser to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida in his Louisiana hometown. 
news

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

Patriots teammates have fun trash talking in 'Family Feud' style charity event. 
news

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones threw his first touchdown pass in the NFL on Sunday, but he wasn't looking for a souvenir. 
news

Guy Fieri hilariously edits himself into 2016 Patriots Sunday Night Football introduction

The Mayor of Flavortown weighs in on the start of the NFL season. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what means Julian Edelman to New England

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots react to 28-13 loss to Saints

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 3 defeat against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots turnovers end up costly in loss to the Saints

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Devin McCourty 9/26: 'It comes down to one drive, and we needed to make a stop'

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Matt Judon 9/26: 'We've just gotta execute'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/26: 'Some plays we really want back'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising