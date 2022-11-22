Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Nov 22 | 04:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Slater, Belichick recall O'Connell's Patriots roots

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Improving pass protection key to finding offensive production

NFL Notes: Pass rush makes Patriots defense dangerous

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Can't Miss Play: Marcus Jones 84-yard return TD wins it for Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson pinballs his way to convert third-and-16

Damien Harris outraces Sauce Gardner to the edge on 30-yard run

Mac Jones zips pass over the middle to Jakobi Meyers for 13-yard gain

Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. 

Nov 22, 2022 at 06:07 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
andrews-rooney

The 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Created in 2014, the award honors the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community -- Warrick Dunn, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award recipient Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler -- will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.

"These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship," said Troy Vincent, EVP of Football Operations of the NFL. "It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world."

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Nominees

  • Arizona Cardinals: Budda Baker
  • Atlanta Falcons: Grady Jarrett
  • Baltimore Ravens: Calais Campbell
  • Buffalo Bills: Von Miller
  • Carolina Panthers: Johnny Hekker
  • Chicago Bears: DeAndre Houston-Carson
  • Cincinnati Bengals: B.J. Hill
  • Cleveland Browns: Nick Chubb
  • Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
  • Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II
  • Detroit Lions: Kalif Raymond
  • Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones
  • Houston Texans: Jerry Hughes
  • Indianapolis Colts: DeForest Buckner
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Kirk
  • Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton
  • Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby
  • Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Ekeler
  • Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp
  • Miami Dolphins: Alec Ingold
  • Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook
  • New England Patriots: David Andrews
  • New Orleans Saints: Ryan Ramczyk
  • New York Giants: Daniel Jones
  • New York Jets: Duane Brown
  • Philadelphia Eagles: Lane Johnson
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: Alex Highsmith
  • San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Juszczyk
  • Seattle Seahawks: Will Dissly
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lavonte David
  • Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry
  • Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Previous Recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

  • 2021: WR Matthew Slater - New England Patriots
  • 2020: QB Teddy Bridgewater - Carolina Panthers
  • 2019: RB Adrian Peterson - Washington Commanders
  • 2018: QB Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints
  • 2017: LB Luke Kuechly - Carolina Panthers
  • 2016: RB Frank Gore - Indianapolis Colts
  • 2015: CB Charles Woodson - Oakland Raiders
  • 2014: WR Larry Fitzgerald - Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 2 & 3

For the 15th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

news

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (5-4) and the New York Jets (6-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pregame Military Parachute Team Performance And F-15 Flyover Are Among The Highlights To Patriots Salute To Service Game At Gillette Stadium On Sunday

Patriots and Kraft family to honor veterans and active military members as part of the team's 2022 Salute to Service game on Sunday.

news

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA, New Fan Voting Opportunity

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2022 nominees for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

news

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Patriots K Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots, 22-17, victory at the New York Jets last Sunday.

news

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the New York Jets (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

On Monday, the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with coaches and players allowed to wear the Crucial Catch sideline apparel.

news

Patriots Broadcast Highest Rated and Most Viewed 1:00 PM Game of the Season

The Patriots broadcast on CBS was the highest rated and most viewed 1:00 PM game of the season thus far.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Harrison, Wilfork among Patriots 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 11/22: "It's a privilege to play football on Thanksgiving"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/22: "It's a great opportunity"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/22: "You have to be able to lock in"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Players React to Marcus Jones Punt Return for TD

Patriots players react to Marcus Jones' game winning punt return for a touchdown against the New York Jets.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays vs. Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the defensive pressure and punt rush in their week six win against the New York Jets.

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs. New York Jets

Get an inside look at the Patriots 10-3 win against the New York Jets on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising