Three Patriots absent from Oct. 2 practice

](/fan-zone/patriots-football-weekly.html)Dobson, incidentally, was one of three players awarded the coveted black jerseys for Practice Players of the Week (given only after victories to those who helped out most of the scout teams). Rookie cornerback Logan Ryan and practice squad rookie o-lineman Braxton Cave were the other two.

Two other notables back on the field were cornerback Marquice Cole, who was cut at the end of last week because of a hamstring issue, presumably. He was replaced on the active roster by practice squad rookie safety Kanorris Davis, who was subsequently released on Monday. Cole was re-signed to the 53, while Davis was brought back to the p-squad.

New England broke a recent tradition of going full pads on Wednesdays. The team was in shells for this session.

Media interviews with players will begin after practice around midday/early afternoon.

UPDATE… 4:37 p.m.

Over the weekend, media reports stated that Gronk and his closest advisors have been the ones keeping him off the game field, because they're being cautious about bringing him back too soon. Today, Gronk told reporters that he and the team's brass are "on the same page" when it comes to his injuries, rehab, and comeback timetable, and that the two sides have been so "from the get-go."

Meanwhile, Amendola replied, "I'm trying to prepare myself for that," when asked about the possibility of his returning to game action this Sunday afternoon at Cincinnati.

Rookie d-tackle Chris Jones, who saw considerable action against Atlanta after Wilfork went down early, admitted to feeling some jitters when he got into the game. "I was a little nervous at first, and that kind of made things go faster. So I just had to slow down and I got the hang of it. I feel like it can be a lot slower for Cincinnati for me."