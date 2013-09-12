Thursday Night Jets at Patriots Pregame Six-Pack

probably isn't a huge option in the backfield anyway. And LeGarrette Blount looked like a bit of a plodding, 250-plus-pound running back in limited action in Buffalo. Put it all together and it seems that Ridley's time in doghouse has to be short lived. Tom Brady voiced his support of the back this week. Belichick said the team will need him. And the longer he sits the more of a mental issue it might become. I think Ridley gets back on the horse quickly against the Jets as a big part of an offense that has limited options early in the season. The Jets have some talent up front, particularly Muhammad Wilkerson, but had the 26th run defense a year ago. New England's offensive line should be a strength of the team given the investment and continuity in the group. They should prove that tonight opening holes for Ridley in what could be a rainy, sloppy game. Take the pressure off the pass by running. Take the pressure off Ridley by giving him a chance to redeem himself.

2. Contained PRESSURE – New England is dealing with an athletic rookie quarterback for the second straight week to open the new season. On some level that could allow for some carryover in the game plan during a short week of preparation. E.J. Manuel was not sacked last week in Buffalo, and seemed pretty comfortable completing 67 percent of his passes with a 105.5 passer rating in his NFL debut. Sure the Patriots were likely employing a contained pass rush against a guy who still hit them for a 19-yard scramble. But contained pressure should still include some pressure, and Manuel never really seemed to feel any pressure in Buffalo last Sunday. Sure Smith is New York's leading rusher with six carries for 47 yards against the Bucs. Given the Jets limited weapons at running back and receiver, New England clearly doesn't want to let the rookie passer run free. But you can't just let him set his feet and make all his throws. Contained rush means not giving up the edge or huge lanes for Smith to scramble. It doesn't mean that guys like Chandler Jones and Tommy Kelly can't get after Smith. The rookie was sacked five times in Week 1. Jones needs to get going in his Year 2 jump. It won't be easy, necessarily, against D'Brickashaw Ferguson, but the battle of former first-round picks can't be one-sided for New York.