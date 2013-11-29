Tickets to MIAA Football Championships at Gillette Stadium go on sale Monday, December 2

Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

Division VI - Cohasset vs. Littleton, 9:00 a.m.

Division IV - Dennis Yarmouth vs. Doherty, 11:00 a.m.*

Division II - Mansfield vs. St. John's, 1:30 p.m.*

Division I - Central Catholic vs. Xaverian, 3:30 p.m.

Division III - Tewksbury vs. Plymouth South, 6:00 p.m.*

Division V - Bishop Fenwick vs. Northbridge, 8:00 p.m.*

GENERAL INFORMATION

Tickets and Gate Information

Ticket information for the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience will be announced later this week. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning Monday, Dec. 2. Tickets will be available on game day at the Gillette Stadium ticket office, located outside the Patriot Place Gate, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. All fans will enter the stadium via the NRG Gate, located near The Hall at Patriot Place and CBS Scene.

Parking

Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience. Fans arriving via Route 495 and Route 1 North should enter the stadium parking lots via the P7 or P8 entrances. Fans arriving via Route 95 and Route 1 South should enter the stadium parking lots via the P1 entrance. No tailgating will be allowed in the parking lots. Fan buses are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each game's approximate start time.

Concessions and Dining

Concessions will be available throughout the day at Gillette Stadium. In addition, Patriot Place features 15 casual to high-end restaurants for pregame meals or postgame celebrations. Visit www.patriot-place.com for restaurant info.

Blood Drive at Gillette Stadium

MIAA Football Championship attendees can also participate in the Bob's Discount Furniture Blood Drive in Gillette Stadium's Putnam Club West. Fans who give blood during Championship Saturday get credit for their school towards the Bob's Discount Furniture $250,000 High School Heroes Scholarship Program. The event will also feature furniture, ticket and autographed item giveaways, Patriots alumni and cheerleader appearances, family fun and more.

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon

The award-winning Hall at Patriot Place will offer $3 off adult admission on Saturday with a ticket to the High School Football Championships (regular admission to The Hall is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military, $5 for children 5-12 and children 4 and younger are free). The Hall's New England Football exhibit displays jerseys from all of the 2012 MIAA football champions, and following the games will begin displaying jerseys from all of the 2013 champions.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports Productions will produce the television broadcast, which will air all six games on Comcast SportsNet. The games will also be simulcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub.