 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Apr 09 - 02:00 PM | Thu Apr 11 - 09:55 AM

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

Patriots Unfiltered: Kyle Dugger Re-Signing, Players Return to Work, Draft Talk

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

Photos: Patriots Players Return To Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts

First Day Back: Players Return for Offseason Conditioning Program

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

Lazar's Mock Draft 2.0: Making the Case for the Patriots to Trade Down in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

Patriots Catch-22: Best Fits on Offense, Receiver Tiers, Pro Day Thoughts and Top 30 Visits

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Tickets to MIAA Football Championships at Gillette Stadium go on sale Monday, December 2

All six MIAA state championship football games will be played at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Nov 29, 2013 at 12:39 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20121120-miaa.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Admission to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championship experience at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Dec.7, is $17 for adults and $14 for students/senior citizens. The ticket price includes parking, admission to all six MIAA state championship football games and a game day discount of $3 at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon. Also included in the price of each ticket this year is a $2.55 Town of Foxborough User Fee.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning Monday, Dec. 2, and will be available on game day at the Gillette Stadium ticket office, located outside the Patriot Place Gate, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. All fans will enter the stadium via the NRG Gate, located near The Hall at Patriot Place and CBS Scene.

Under the new MIAA football playoff format, 160 teams qualified for the postseason and after four weeks of thrilling football, 12 remain. Those teams will compete for their division's state title on New England's most famous football field and will be joined by thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders, school bands and special guests as a single state champion will be crowned in each of the MIAA's six divisions for the first time in Massachusetts high school football history.

The Kraft family, which has donated the use of Gillette Stadium for the seventh straight year, will again treat the state championship participants and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation, with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards. Kraft Sports Productions will produce a live television broadcast of all six games. The Kraft family will cover costs for the event.

GAME SCHEDULE

Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

  • Division VI - Cohasset vs. Littleton, 9:00 a.m.
  • Division IV - Dennis Yarmouth vs. Doherty, 11:00 a.m.*
  • Division II - Mansfield vs. St. John's, 1:30 p.m.*
  • Division I - Central Catholic vs. Xaverian, 3:30 p.m.
  • Division III - Tewksbury vs. Plymouth South, 6:00 p.m.*
  • Division V - Bishop Fenwick vs. Northbridge, 8:00 p.m.*
    GENERAL INFORMATION

Tickets and Gate Information
Ticket information for the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience will be announced later this week. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning Monday, Dec. 2. Tickets will be available on game day at the Gillette Stadium ticket office, located outside the Patriot Place Gate, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. All fans will enter the stadium via the NRG Gate, located near The Hall at Patriot Place and CBS Scene. 

Parking
Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium/MIAA Tournament experience. Fans arriving via Route 495 and Route 1 North should enter the stadium parking lots via the P7 or P8 entrances. Fans arriving via Route 95 and Route 1 South should enter the stadium parking lots via the P1 entrance. No tailgating will be allowed in the parking lots. Fan buses are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each game's approximate start time. 

Concessions and Dining
Concessions will be available throughout the day at Gillette Stadium. In addition, Patriot Place features 15 casual to high-end restaurants for pregame meals or postgame celebrations. Visit www.patriot-place.com for restaurant info. 

Blood Drive at Gillette Stadium
MIAA Football Championship attendees can also participate in the Bob's Discount Furniture Blood Drive in Gillette Stadium's Putnam Club West. Fans who give blood during Championship Saturday get credit for their school towards the Bob's Discount Furniture $250,000 High School Heroes Scholarship Program. The event will also feature furniture, ticket and autographed item giveaways, Patriots alumni and cheerleader appearances, family fun and more. 

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon
The award-winning Hall at Patriot Place will offer $3 off adult admission on Saturday with a ticket to the High School Football Championships (regular admission to The Hall is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and active military, $5 for children 5-12 and children 4 and younger are free). The Hall's New England Football exhibit displays jerseys from all of the 2012 MIAA football champions, and following the games will begin displaying jerseys from all of the 2013 champions. 

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports Productions will produce the television broadcast, which will air all six games on Comcast SportsNet. The games will also be simulcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub. 

DIVISION GAME TIME* TV COVERAGE RADIO COVERAGE
Div. VI 9:00 a.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. IV 11:00 a.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. II 1:30 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. I 3:30 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. III 6:00 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub
Div. V 8:00 p.m. Comcast SportsNet 98.5 The Sports Hub

  •  All game times approximate*

** Tape Delayed *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Re-Sign Safety Kyle Dugger

Patriots Vets 'Get the Ball Rolling' as Offseason Training Begins

NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

Two-time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Logan Ryan Retires

Patriots Mailbag: Is it Maye or McCarthy?

Russ Francis Remembered in Hawaii

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

New Players and Veteran Jersey Numbers Unveiled

Watch as we unveil new player and veteran jersey numbers for the 2024 season. View the full Patriots roster here.

Jabrill Peppers 4/9: "There's always room for improvement"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on April 9, 2024.

Hunter Henry 4/9: "We are trying to be part of that change"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on April 9, 2024.

First Day Back: Players Return for Offseason Conditioning Program

Get a quick look at the first day back for the 2024 New England Patriots. Patriots players returned to Gillette Stadium to kick off the offseason conditioning program.

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar breaks down the film on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's defensive front seven class and Evan Lazar breaks down Drake Maye's tape.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising