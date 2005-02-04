Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 30 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Ticking down to game time

Feb 04, 2005 at 09:30 AM

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -- It was his final words before Super Bowl XXXIX and Bill Belichick was on his game just as he hopes his team will be two days from now. He looked sharp, dapper even. Belichick lost the signature gray hooded sweatshirt with the cut off sleeves and donned a gray suit with a pink shirt and gleaming pink tie.

He was Mr. GQ-smooth and rather than facing tired questions about an alleged lack of personality, Belichick instead found himself faced with answering about his sense of humor.

He thanked Jacksonville and Bartram Trail High School, the Patriots practice site this week. He also joked about T.O. and the fact that he won't be playing on crutches, and his own sideline behavior, while paying homage to the men that helped him earn the Friday morning Super Bowl stage in Conference Room C of Jacksonville's Prime Osborn Convention Center.

"This team has been a hard working team," he said. "We've demanded a lot from them from the very beginning, from training camp, preseason games, the duration of the 16-game schedule. They've stood with a lot of adversity. They've hung together, played well in some different conditions and I'm proud to be a coach of this group of men. They've proved to be an outstanding team."

Nothing that happens Sunday will change that. Granted, nobody associated with the Patriots organization will be satisfied with anything but a win Sunday, especially after sipping the championship champagne twice in three seasons, but the results of one game, while huge in every sense, would not change the fact that the 2004 Patriots have "proved to be an outstanding team."

Of course, losing is not something the Patriots can allow themselves to think about. Most of this group hasn't been on the sideline for a Super Bowl loss -- the one that gets roped off as if the players have the plague while the winners party into Monday starting with an on-field celebration and trophy presentation.

Winning this championship is all they can think about. They are not talking about a dynasty. They are not talking about three titles in four years. They are not discussing their status as the favorite or any respect factors. They are talking about Sunday. They are talking about the Philadelphia Eagles.

"The team that is best prepared and can execute on Sunday, that's what it comes down to," Belichick said Friday for about the 20th time this week. "It doesn't matter what anybody thinks is going to happen before the game. It's going to depend on what happens on the field Sunday night."

After nearly two full weeks, the teams have done everything they can to maximize Sunday's performance. It would be presumptuous to assume the Patriots are better prepared for Super Bowl XXXIX, but it's safe to assume they are well prepared. They are always well prepared. This we know. Of this we can be confident.

Make no mistake, the Patriots are ready to play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night. They are ready to put a season's worth of work on the line for the chance to dance with Lombardi again and to kiss his Tiffany-made sparkling silver football.

We know this because we know this team after 18 games. We know that Belichick would not shower praise upon a team that didn't work to prepare every week and even more so in the postseason when the intensity climbs upward with each win until climaxing at the Super Bowl kickoff.

So while the plan is in, and the players are ready to perform, their Sunday execution is all that's left. That is the unknown. How will they handle Donovan McNabb's unique skills? How will they deal with T.O.? How will they handle executing their offense under the pressure the Eagles apply? Will they do it as they practiced it?

There is no reason to think otherwise. They've performed so consistently over the last two years. There is no reason to think they will suffer one of their rare slip-ups this week.

They are also well coached. Not just leading up to the game, but on game day when the pressure is highest and decisions need to be made. That's when Belichick's calm and even-keeled demeanor take over and serve him well.

"I think that as a coach, a big part of my job is decision making throughout the course of the game," Belichick said. "I make better decisions when I try to stay even-keeled and try to think about the next situation rather than jumping up and down about a play that's already over, good or bad, although sometimes that does happen and you get caught up in it. But I focus on what's coming ahead.

"My job is to be in position to do what I need to do and make the decisions I need to make because that's what people are counting on me for. The worst thing is for them to be waiting for me to make a decision, and me not making it because I'm out doing cartwheels because we just made a first down."

He hopes to be doing cartwheels for another reason on Sunday. He hopes he can stand in front of his men and congratulate them for another championship while he passes Vince Lombardi as the winningest postseason coach in history. He hopes his team is more prepared and executes better on Sunday.

And maybe he's hoping for the cover of GQ. Maybe that's why he walked to the podium decked out in pink on pink Friday. Or maybe Ty Law used his free time to shop for Belichick. Maybe if he wins another championship, he'll have the pink suit to top it off.

It's almost game time. It can't get here fast enough. Belichick is ready. The Patriots are ready. Game on.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Patriots Place S Joshuah Bledsoe on Injured Reserve

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Myles Bryant 12/30: "You want to make the play that helps the team win"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Thursday, December 30th, 2021.

Brandon Bolden 12/30: "We practice for all situations, and we are all prepared to back each other up"

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden addresses the media on Thursday, December 30th, 2021.

Damien Harris 12/30: "I love this game. I love this team"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Thursday, December 30th, 2021.

Belestrator: Breaking down the Jacksonville Jaguars

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jaguars, including Laviska Shenault Jr., Josh Allen, and more on this episode of the Belestrator. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 31st at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture leading into Week 17.

One-on-One with Adrian Phillips

Tamara Brown sits down with Adrian Phillips to discuss how the team is preparing for their final home game of the regular season. Phillips also talks about Trevor Lawrence and his accomplishments, and how this game impacts the Patriots playoff hopes.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising