Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

While Henry and Gesicki are not Gronk and Hernandez, they offer plenty of experience and when used in conjunction, have the chance to make each other even more productive. The duo has often seemed joined at the hip during the two open practices.

"It's cool to be in the huddle with [Hunter], and talk through some things when we're out there, how we see coverage," said Gesicki following Tuesday's session. "It's all been good. He's been great to deal with, and awesome as a leader in the tight end room."

A rejuvenated Mac Jones has taken notice as well, knowing two big tight ends that can make plays in the passing game can be a quarterback's best friend, especially in the red zone, a spot where the Patriots need to climb out of the 32nd ranking during the 2022 season.

"Throughout the years in the league so far, this is my third year, but watching [Gesicki] go against some guys as an opponent is really cool to see," said Jones, welcoming the former Dolphin now to the Patriots sideline. "He would make some plays one-on-one, and down the field, and all that stuff. You can definitely see that translate to here.... I think the biggest thing is molding [it all] together. Those two are going to work as a pair. It might be different guys at times, but Mike definitely has playmaking ability. He's a smart football player, and I'm just excited to work with him."