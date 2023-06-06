Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Is it really that far fetched to say Mac Jones will have a bounce-back year? I can certainly see him getting 25-30 passing touchdowns, 3800-4100 yards and about 65-67% completion percentage. While it hasn't always been pretty, Mac has made plenty of great plays. He has also made plenty of deeper level throws, (in fact his deep throw percentage increased a lot last year). With the skill players we have plus BOB, I have higher hopes than most Pats fans. Looking forward to your response. - Anthony Pedota

Of course not! And I'd say after witnessing just one OTA practice, there are plenty of reasons for optimism that not only Mac, but the entire Patriots offense will be more effective this season. From Bill O’Brien’s first press availability it felt like his presence has had a calming effect on both the players and the outside perspective of the team. One non-padded practice in June doesn't mean much, but how smoothly things ran was a high contrast to the fits and starts and frustrations we saw adding up in August last year. But let's also remember the OTAs of spring 2022 didn't give a lot of indication of the kind of offense that was in store for 2022. There were some deep shots to Agholor and Nixon that caught headlines of optimism but ultimately that offense often put up only those couple deep shots and not much else in many important games last season.

I think most reasonable people give most of those returning on offense a pass from last year. With O'Brien and Adrian Klemm in the mix, the reinforced coaching staff should make a significant difference at the team's biggest trouble spots from last season – reliable protection and having everyone consistently on the same page.

At this point it seems like Mac is taking 2022 as a learning experience and is on track to take some strides forward in his career this fall. How big those strides are could determine the ceiling for the 2023 Pats.

I hear lots of talk about Mac Jones regressing last year but it appeared from watching the games that the O-Line was the cause of the problems on offense last year. Looked like Jones was flushed from the pocket way too often. Also last year lots of blame heaped on Patricia and Judge for their play calling. The play calls reflected the lack of proper pass blocking. Lots of screens, trick plays and runs. Not much else you can do if your O-line doesn't give you enough time to throw down field. Do you think the O-line will be able to get the job done this year? - Sanjay Jariwala

I think it's hard to unpack all the issues on offense last year and point to one specific thing that was the sole root cause. The offense just wasn't coordinated last year, plays never really felt sequenced and the offense never established an identity outside of usually falling apart when the games got tough. For what it's worth PFF had the Patriots offensive line as 11th-best in the league last season. Football Outsiders had them 19th, while they were 25th in adjusted sack rate. Hard to pull much that's definitive from these numbers, and overall it just reflects an offense that generally was in the bottom half of the league, as the rest of their season stats do.