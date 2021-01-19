Time for Seymour to complete the climb

And there was a reason Seymour was named a team captain as a 22-year-old second-year player. His impact also came in the leadership category whether during games, practices or in the locker room. He remembers being singled out on film after one of his first practices as a rookie.

"This actually goes back to my defensive line coach at Georgia, Rodney Gardner," Seymour began. "He instilled so many values and good work habits. He taught me so much about the game like how to practice and run to the football at practice.

"Then after one of my first practices in New England, Coach [Romeo] Crennel highlighted me on the practice film and said, 'Look at this guy run to the ball.' To me, that was just the way I practiced, but he felt it was important enough to highlight."

Off the field, Seymour truly emerged as a leader, publicly at least, during a short period of adversity that could have been problematic. New England had released popular team captain Lawyer Milloy five days before the start of the 2003 season. Milloy then signed with the Patriots Week 1 opponent – the Buffalo Bills, who hammered New England, 31-0, in Buffalo to start the season.

With the Patriots in Philadelphia set to take on the Eagles in Week 2, ESPN analyst Tom Jackson, following a feature about the former Patriots playing for Buffalo – Milloy, Sam Gash and Drew Bledsoe – said that the Patriots players hated Bill Belichick. New England handily beat Philly, but that week's storyline had been created. It was Seymour, as much as any player, that stepped up in front of the media and put that storyline to bed. He defended Belichick and dismissed Jackson's comments as fiction.

Reminded of that, Seymour reflected: "When I look back at all the honors I received – All-Decade, All-Pro, seven Pro Bowls – right near the top is being named a captain in my second year. I was 22-years-old on a veteran-laden team and that meant a lot that Coach Belichick and my teammates recognized my leadership and saw my level of commitment. That was important to me. My parents taught me about hard work and commitment. They built my foundation and I was selfless in wanting my team to win."

Win it did. The Patriots were 111-30, including the postseason, in Seymour's eight years in New England. He is proud of that.

"There is not one moment or game that defines a career," Seymour said. "You look at the body of work start to finish over a decade."

The body of work earned him individual accolades and team success alike.

Of the 45 offensive and defensive players selected to the 2000s All-Decade Team, 22 have already been inducted in Canton. There are at least another 10 outside of Seymour from that group that will almost certainly to be enshrined. Seymour belongs.

If he gets the knock on his hotel room in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, he will be the first of the 38 hall of fame defensive linemen to have played his entire career in the current century. That's appropriate considering he helped start the century's first and, to date, only NFL dynasty.