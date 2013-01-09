Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 20 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots host 'Operation Shower' for military moms at Gillette Stadium

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Tom Brady Conference Call Transcript

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady addresses the Houston media during his conference call on Wednesday, January 9 , 2013.

Jan 09, 2013 at 06:01 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-audio-tom-brady-2013.jpg

(on what concerns he has about the Texans' defense for this game)
"Well, they're very good in all phases, a very good situational football team. They have some great players in the secondary, a very experienced group of linebackers and a great defensive line, and one of the best defensive players in all football in (DE) J.J. Watt. We have our hands full. It's going to be a very tough game."

(on if this will be a different Texans team from the team they played in the regular season)
"Every game is totally different and this one is certainly different than the first game. I think there are some matchup things that you may look at, but at the same time, the Texans are going to have a few different things, we're going to have a few different things. It's just going to be a totally different game. You face that when you face division opponents; you play them twice a year, so every game ends up being a little bit different."

(on what impresses him about DE J.J. Watt)
"Yeah, he's an incredible player. He's had another great season. What he does in both the run game and the pass game – the passes defensed is an amazing statistic. You have to know where he's at on every single play because he's so disruptive with tackles for loss and his penetration of the backfield. He gets to the quarterback. He led the league in sacks. He's as good as anyone playing in the game and we know how challenging it is to play against him. We have our work cut out for us."

(on if the team is using brooms in practice again to simulate defenders getting their hands up and how it helps)
"Yeah, there's been some of that this week. Coach (Bill) Belichick always really challenges us in different ways. He finds strengths of the other team and then really tries to emphasize it with our team. That's been one of the things, and like I said, the passes defensed, and just to get into our mind that they're a very active group up front that defends a lot of passes, certainly, not only over the middle but in all parts of the field. There's no team better in the League at it than the Texans."

(on if the team has talked about the playoff loss to the New York Jets a few years ago)
"Not really. No, not within our team a lot. A lot of us were a part of that team. We talked about it at one point and kind of moved forward, and a lot of guys weren't a part of that team. No one has really brought it up."

(on if the playoff loss to the New York Jets resonates now that they're facing the Texans in the playoffs after beating them in the regular season)
"There's always a chance of losing every game you play. I think that's part of the competition: sometimes you play well and sometimes you don't. When you play well you usually win and when you play poorly, you usually lose, so I hope we play well this weekend."

(on the important of the pace of the Patriot's offense)
"I think there are a lot of different tempos used over the course of the season. We can go fast, we can go slow, there's two-minute type tempos, there's no-huddle versions. Whatever we do, we have to do effectively. I think that really is about execution in both the run game and the pass game. It doesn't do you very good if you go quickly or slowly if you're not executing, because then you're going to be off the field, and there's no better team than the Texans in time of possession. They led the League this year in time of possession. Last week against Cincy, it was almost two to one time of possession. That's a big strength for them and we have to make sure we stay on the field, especially on third down. But they're a very good situational team, so they get off the field on third down. They're very good in the red area; they're very good in short yardage and goal line situations. It's easier said than done. That's why we're practicing every day. We're trying to practice hard and get a lot of looks, and hopefully we can be prepared by Sunday."

(on having TE Rob Gronkowski back this week, the difference he can make)
"Well, he is a very good player. And the guys that are in there, like I said, it comes down to execution, not so many of the players that have been in there or not in there. I think the important thing is we go out and execute well. We've got a lot of good players on our roster and guys that we expect to play very well, so whether it's Rob or (TE) Aaron (Hernandez) or (WR) Deion (Branch) or (TE) Daniel Fells or Mike (TE Michael Hoomanawanui). All these guys have to play well in addition to (WR) Wes (Welker), Deion, all the running backs. It's really a team effort from us. So whoever is out there, we have to go out and execute well."

(on what stood out for him that the Texans did well against the Bengals)
"I think, like I said, the time of possession. The Bengals couldn't stay on the field. They were on the sidelines for 40 minutes of the game on offense. It's hard to score when you're not out there. That's what they do. They do a great job of getting you into third-down situations, especially third-and-longs. They're the best team in the league at third-and-long. They had more third-and-longs than any team we've played all year, so that tells you they're doing it all on first and second down, and that really shows to the strength of their whole defense."

(on how difficult of a challenge it is for QB Matt Schaub's second playoff start to be in Foxborough)
"I'm not sure. I don't want to speak for Matt, but I played games early in my career when I had no experience and we did pretty well. I think it's all a matter of how well you play. It always comes down to who is executing the best and not so much the experience. That's kind of how I feel."

(on what the Texans did well in defending WR Wes Welker when the teams played in the regular season)
"Well they have a very good secondary. (S) Glover Quin and (S) Danieal Manning and (CB) Kareem Jackson and (CB) Johnathan Joseph is as solid of a group as there is in the League. They challenge you. You've got to be able to make really good throws into tight coverage. We just wished we could have done a better job after the first time we played them, so hopefully our execution in that part of the game will be better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

Patriots host 'Operation Shower' for military moms at Gillette Stadium

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots Sign OL Hunter Thedford to the Practice Squad

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/18: "Getting back to what we do the best"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/18: "We want to make sure we start fast"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "There's a number of areas we can improve in"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/17: Jets Preview, Post-Bye Schedule, 1-on-1 with Davon Godchaux

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots regrouping after the bye week and preview the multiple upcoming games for the Patriots. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux

Matthew Judon 11/17: "It's going to be a hard fought game"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Hunter Henry 11/17: "These are huge games"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising