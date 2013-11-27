 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 04 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 09 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Catch-22: Best Fits on Offense, Receiver Tiers, Pro Day Thoughts and Top 30 Visits

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Unfiltered: Trade or Stick & Pick?, Breaking Down QBs Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, Is J.J. McCarthy a Top Five Prospect?

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Tom Brady named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tom Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Patriots' come-from-behind 34-31 overtime victory against Denver.

Nov 26, 2013 at 10:59 PM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Patriots' come-from-behind 34-31 overtime victory against Denver last Sunday night. It is the 24th time in Brady's career that he has received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Brady completed 34-of-50 passes for 344 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 107.4 passer rating against Denver. The 344 yards are Brady's second-highest total in 2013, trailing only his 432-yard performance against Pittsburgh on Nov. 3. Brady totaled 1,072 passing yards and eight touchdowns in his three November games, averaging 357 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game.

500x305-20131124-brady-throw.jpg

The comeback against the Broncos marked the 39th time that Brady has led the Patriots to victory following a fourth-quarter deficit or tie (including playoffs). It was the third time he achieved the feat in 2013, joining comeback performances at Buffalo (Sept. 8) and against New Orleans (Oct. 13). Against the Broncos, the Patriots trailed 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter, took a 31-24 lead with 7:37 remaining, and then saw Denver tie the game with 3:06 left in regulation before the Patriots won it with 1:56 remaining in overtime. Brady was 21-of-28 for 228 yards with three touchdowns in the second half.

The Patriots scored 34 points, marking the 11th consecutive time that a Brady-led Patriots offense has scored at least 30 points on Sunday Night Football.

The AFC Player of the Week honor is the first for Brady in 2013. He earned the award three times in 2012.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar breaks down the film on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's defensive front seven class and Evan Lazar breaks down Drake Maye's tape.

Patriots Honor Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremony

In celebration of Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance hosted more than 100 Vietnam veterans for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation also rededicated the Row of Honor and the POW/MIA seat to those who are serving and have served.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault talks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah to get his thoughts on the 2024 Draft QB class, the Patriots biggest needs and best prospect fits.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising