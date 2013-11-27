Tom Brady named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The comeback against the Broncos marked the 39th time that Brady has led the Patriots to victory following a fourth-quarter deficit or tie (including playoffs). It was the third time he achieved the feat in 2013, joining comeback performances at Buffalo (Sept. 8) and against New Orleans (Oct. 13). Against the Broncos, the Patriots trailed 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter, took a 31-24 lead with 7:37 remaining, and then saw Denver tie the game with 3:06 left in regulation before the Patriots won it with 1:56 remaining in overtime. Brady was 21-of-28 for 228 yards with three touchdowns in the second half.