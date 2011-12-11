Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

On his reaction to his interception:

"I threw a pretty bad interception so he wasn't happy about it. A long line of coaches and players are pretty pissed at me after that, but [Offensive Coordinator] Billy [O'Brien] got to me first, so I deserved it."

On the interception play:

"I tried to throw it to Tiquan [Underwood] and they made a good play... We're both pretty emotional guys so that's what I deserve, you know? If you make bad plays, you are supposed to get yelled at by your coaches. This is not the first time and probably won't be the last. It was just, you can't do that in that situation and it was just a stupid play by me."

On Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien's reaction to the interception:

"I made a terrible play, so he just let me know I made a terrible play. It's football man, it's a game of emotion. It's athletics... I was looking there and then I was trying to throw to Tiquan [Underwood] in the back and was trying to get it over [tight end Rob Gronkowski] and there were two other guys on him and I put too much air on it. I gave the DB a chance to make a play."

On tight end Rob Gronkowski:

"He's tough. He's a good guy. He's a strong runner and always makes that catch. There were some great catches and runs that he made today and he's obviously a huge part of this offense. It's great to see him make plays like that today... He's a big guy and tough to bring down. He's a good route runner and good blocker and a smart player. [He's] very dependable and consistent. He's really been doing that all season. He needs to continue to do it. Obviously, it was a close game today and every play he [had] helped us win."

On performance in the red zone:

"We had a few plays where we were close today, especially in the red area, that we probably should have had three other touchdowns instead of three other field goals. When you don't convert in the red area, and we have opportunities, certainly not the plays or anything, it's just a real lack of execution by us players. We have to do a better job because a lot of the games are tight. A lot of times you look at how well you do in the red area and we just didn't do a very good job with that today."

On the offense having to score a lot:

"We are always trying to score. We moved the ball pretty well. We just didn't necessarily get it in the end zone when we needed to get in the end zone. The frustrating part about today is that we left a lot of points on the board. The defense finished the game well and made a great play at the end to really save us."

*On the interception and what he should have done: *

"You try to throw a ball where if your guy doesn't catch it, no one catches it. You look like you have a matchup and if it is not there then it is not there. You are trying to make a play and coach says make good ones. It wasn't a good play."

On the team clicking on all cylinders:

"We are capable of putting a lot of good plays together. We just need to do it consistently for 60 minutes. I think that is what you see out there. We had opportunities to make plays. For one reason or another, we were just a little off. We are still working at it. There is nothing perfect in football, unless you are the Packers."