O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Sep 23, 2012 at 04:27 PM
New England Patriots
(on the game) "Well, we just didn't move the ball consistently enough to score points, score touchdowns. They're a good defense, they play well at home, and we just didn't really take advantage of our opportunities."

(on Wes Welker's game) "Yes, he made plenty of plays out there for us. He's a big part of our offense. It's just a matter of continuing to find ways to get him the ball and to continue to spread it around to all the different guys – a lot of guys contributed."

(on the penalties affecting the game) "I don't have any control over that, so I just try to do my job."

(on the frustration of not being able to finish it) "Certainly, it's situational football that we talk about. Two-minute, four-minute … Two-minute was good before the end of the half, four-minute – we had a chance to win it. We just don't play well when we need to. Certainly, we've got to play our best when it means the most, and we need to start winning close games."

(on if he's comfortable in the no-huddle) "Yeah, I thought it put a lot of pressure on those guys. I don't think they fooled us very much with their different looks. They just played well when they needed to, especially in the red area."

Lawrence Guy 5/20: 'All the greats say they learn from their failures'

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
