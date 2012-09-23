Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

(on the game) "Well, we just didn't move the ball consistently enough to score points, score touchdowns. They're a good defense, they play well at home, and we just didn't really take advantage of our opportunities."

(on Wes Welker's game) "Yes, he made plenty of plays out there for us. He's a big part of our offense. It's just a matter of continuing to find ways to get him the ball and to continue to spread it around to all the different guys – a lot of guys contributed."

(on the penalties affecting the game) "I don't have any control over that, so I just try to do my job."

(on the frustration of not being able to finish it) "Certainly, it's situational football that we talk about. Two-minute, four-minute … Two-minute was good before the end of the half, four-minute – we had a chance to win it. We just don't play well when we need to. Certainly, we've got to play our best when it means the most, and we need to start winning close games."