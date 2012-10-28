Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Q. 304 yards and four touchdowns. Is this what you do for an encore?

TOM BRADY: It was a fun day. Yeah, that was a fun day for us. Offensively we played pretty well there in the first half, made some plays there in the third quarter and fourth quarter.

It's great to come on a trip like this, put everything into it. We got the bye week next week. It's a good feeling. I'm sure the guys will have fun tonight.

Q. Are you amazed by how creative Rob Gronkowski is when it comes to his spiking routine?

TOM BRADY: I don't know what the hell he was doing that first time. Trying to get out of the way. But, yeah, he needs some work on that.

(On Wembley Stadium...)

TOM BRADY: This is a great venue. This is a beautiful stadium. I know how historical it is. It's a great atmosphere for football.

So I hope they enjoyed the game today, all the fans. I know it got out of hand there, but that's how the Patriots like it. So it was a fun game for us.

(On whether he enjoyed playing at Wembley Stadium...)

TOM BRADY: Yeah, that's how it felt out there. When you play on grass, it feels like you're in high school football. The rain is coming down. That's how football is meant to be played. You go out there no matter what.

We've had a few of those this year, but this is a great place to put together a win like we did.

(On comparing the atmosphere at Wembley Stadium...)

TOM BRADY: Similar. I think similar. There's times where the crowd's really into it.

(On fan engagement...)

TOM BRADY: I think they liked seeing the action. There were a lot of stoppages between the time outs. There were quite a few stoppages today. That's how the game is played. We made some good plays out there, some good throws and catches. Guys made some good runs. Good day of play making football.

(On the win...)

TOM BRADY: Well, we got a long way to go. We've only played eight games. We certainly haven't played our best football. Hopefully we can get some guys healthy, get back into the swing of things here with the bye week. Have a good practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Hopefully start playing some good football here in the second half. We need to.

(On WR Brandon Lloyd...)

TOM BRADY: Well, I have a lot of confidence in Brandon. He works his butt off. He goes out there every day to practice and works hard. But he made some really great plays tonight. Great job on the two touchdowns. Deion made plays, Wes made plays, Julian did, the running backs did. It was really a great team effort.

(On beating an NFL West opponent...)

TOM BRADY: It feels good. We've been close a few times but haven't closed the deal. We're playing the team today that beat the two teams we lost to.

They got off to a good start. We countered and never looked back.

(on improving...)

TOM BRADY: Coach says the season doesn't start till after Thanksgiving and it isn't even Halloween yet. There's a lot of games to be played, teams making improvements. I hope we're one of the teams that continues to get better and uses the games we played, learn from those, move on from the bad things, get back to the stuff that's working.

Thank you for having us.