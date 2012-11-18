Official website of the New England Patriots

Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Nov 18, 2012
New England Patriots

**

Q:** Can you talk about that win?

TB: It was a good team win. We got contributions from all three units and they're 6-3 and we knew our mental toughness would be tested and I thought our guys responded.

Q: Can you talk about Julian Edelman? Last week it was Danny Woodhead and this week it was Edelman.

TB: I think that's team football; that's what it's about. Julian has been dying to get out there and make plays and he certainly did today and we needed it and next week it could be someone else.

Q: It seemed like early in the game you guys flexed Rob Gronkowski to the outside and moved him around a bit to create some opportunities. It got some free releases for you today. Are you shocked by that?

TB: Yeah, we got some good matchups out there, so I try to take advantage of those where we could. I thought I missed a few other opportunities where I could have had them. It's a short week, quick turnaround, so we've got to get started on the Jets.

Q: How was it to be sitting down for over 30 minutes in the first half?

TB: I'll take it if we're scoring, so it didn't matter much. The punt return for a touchdown, the interception return for a touchdown, those were awesome, so when you get those types of plays, those are game-changing plays. I don't remember too many times when we've lost games when we've gotten returns for touchdowns.

Q: What was your feeling on the offensive line protection? Overall Bill Belichick was very complimentary to you and the offensive line.

TB: It was a great effort. I think it starts with those guys. When they play well, we play well. They way they were blocking up front in the run game and the pass game, I was able to make my reads, make my throws, and our receivers were doing a great job getting open. That's what we needed. It was a defense that is very unique and puts a lot of pressure on the offensive line and our guys really stepped up.

Q: Donald Thomas and Nick McDonald stepped in for Logan Mankins and Dan Connolly and it seemed like there wasn't really a drop-off.

TB: Well, they're coached very hard and I think the expectations are for the position, not necessarily for the player, so when Logan's not in there, you've got to go in there and play like Logan. Hopefully we get healthy at some point, but until then, that's why there are 53 guys on the roster. Each of those guys can really step in when they need to.

Q: Why don't more teams double team Rob Gronkowski after all the success that he's had?

TB: Well, they try. I think it's definitely something they try. It's just hard because do you want to blitz? Do you not want to blitz? When you're a tight end, you're really in the inside part of the field and you can run basically anywhere you want. It's not like you're an outside receiver where your route has to complement other people's routes. As a tight end, you can go to the right, left, deep, short; you can really do whatever you want. And the more guys you put on them, the less there are on Wes [Welker], the less guys you have rushing, the less on Brandon [Lloyd], Julian [Edelman]. That's why it's team football.

Q: Do you feel like you have an answer right now for pretty much anything a defense can do? It seems like everything is clicking.

TB: I think we're trying to make improvements. I don't think we're anywhere [near] where we need to be at this point. We've got a lot of football left and this Thursday is going to be a big game, so I look forward to it.

