Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Q:Did you think you guys were out of it when you were down 31-3?

TB:I didn't think so. I had a feeling we'd be able to come back. We hung in there, we battled back from a 28-point deficit, but we just made too many mistakes when we needed to make the plays. It's a tough loss, but we've got to try to get some things corrected.

Q:What was the conversation on fourth-and-two there from your own 10? Did you think there might be any debate?

TB:No. I didn't think about it.

Q:You wanted to go for it?

TB:Yeah. Yeah, we made a few of them. That was just bad execution.

Q:How shocked were you to only have three points at halftime? What were they doing to limit your powerful offense?

TB:Well, we were turning the ball over. It's hard if you're not making big plays and you can't put together enough good plays to put together a scoring drive. And certainly to turn the ball over and give them a chance to score, which is pretty much what we did the entire first half. We just didn't even give ourselves a chance. I mean, they're a very good team and a very good defense and they play hard. We just spotted them 28 points. We fought hard, but you can't play poorly against a good team and expect to win.

Q:Compared to what you were doing in the first half, how different was your offensive approach in the second half when you started to move the ball and score points?

TB:It was just execution. It wasn't like there was a magic formula to what we were doing; we just stopped killing ourselves. We just can't turn the ball over [and] we can't miss plays that we have opportunities at. So, we hit a few of those and that's why we moved the ball.

Q:Does your confidence get shaken when your younger backs put the ball on the ground like Shane Vereen and Stevan Ridley did today? How do you proceed next week?

TB:Mental toughness. I think that's what you show. It's not every game is going to be perfect. Not every carry is going to be a 50-yard touchdown. Not every pass is going to be a 50-yard touchdown. It's a matter of understanding what you need to do to help the team win and being selfless and doing your job. We did a better job of that in the second half; we just didn't do a very good job in the first half.

Q:What about Brandon Lloyd's performance tonight?

TB:Yeah, he played a great game. He played a great game and made some great catches when we needed it. He's had two great weeks in a row and we're going to need it down the stretch here. And certainly, the season isn't over. We've got a lot of football to play. To play as poorly as we did tonight and still have an opportunity to win, we just have to do a better job.

Q:This loss changes the playoff scenarios a little bit. It's going to be pretty tough for you guys to have home field advantage throughout like you normally do. Have you guys talked about that at all?

TB:We haven't. You know, we haven't thought about that yet. We've just been trying to string wins together and so forth. What's in our control is winning football games. Certainly that was the goal tonight. It wasn't the outcome, but that's what we were trying to do. We put a lot into it. We knew the type of team we were playing. We hung in there at times and there were times we didn't. It's unfortunate, but it's OK. We've got two games left and certainly this game is very important to the outcome of our season, next week in Jacksonville.

Q:Do you think maybe the high of the Texans win carried over into practice and this week and maybe you weren't focused enough on the 49ers?

TB:No, we were pretty focused on the 49ers. I think we understood what this team is all about and how good they were. We just didn't play very well.

Q:How would you describe how they approached you guys defensively?

TB:I wouldn't say it was a whole lot of different things. I think they do what they do and they do it very well. We made some mistakes early in the game and they capitalized. We couldn't stay on the field on third down. [We] turned the ball over. I don't know what our time of possession was, but I'm sure it wasn't good. The first half was a terrible first half. We got down – fortunately we were in it at the end of the first half, but we didn't play well to start the second half. And then went on a little run, but you can't play 30 minutes against a good team.

Q:When you're getting beat schematically, you can make adjustments and change your approach. But how do you get over it when you're beating yourselves?