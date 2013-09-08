Official website of the New England Patriots

Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media following the team's regular season game versus the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Sep 08, 2013 at 05:59 AM
New England Patriots

**

Q: ** Wasn't pretty, I'll tell you that but you'll take it, right?

A: I'll take it. Opening day and we didn't execute great but the boys made some clutch plays when they needed to and it was an all around team effort. We talked a little bit last night about what the situation is and we have to make critical plays and try to stop them on defense, throw the ball down, get into position to make the kicks.

Q: Talk about the defenses performance today.

A: We put them in some pretty rough situations out there so that is something we have to do a better job of, offense taking care of the ball. It was impressive the way the defense hung in there and battled all day. Offensively, we hung in there and battled and just made it out with a victory.

Q: Tom, what happened on the snap at the goal line?

A: I don't know. I'll have to see film of that. I wish it was a touchdown. Seven points is a lot to give up at that point so that was a very crucial situation and we need to do a better job executing.

Q: On that last drive, it was either Danny Amendola or Shane Vereen the entire way. What was the thought in just sticking with those two guys?

A: They are two great playmakers for us, guys that run really hard for us the coaching staff and me so they put themselves in position to make the critical plays. It was great to be in the huddle with them.

Q: You've played games where you've been hurt, you've obviously played through things. Amendola was obviously bothered by the groin. You saw what happened prior to the half, he comes back converts third downs for you. How big is that for you especially with that guy being a new guy for you?

A: He really toughed it out which was pretty impressive. He battled all day and we got held to the fire. There are going to be some ugly wins but we are always going to fight. It's not an easy place to play. We've always had tough games here, it is a very hostile crowd and they make you earn it on defense.

Q: When you are in the huddle and you have to convert on that last drive, is there any doubt in your mind that you are going to get it done? Is there any doubt in the players minds that you have to drive this down and score?

A: I didn't have a lot of doubt. I felt like that what we were capable of doing. I mean, we had gotten the ball down to the right area a few times and didn't get any points out of it. It wasn't really as much about doubt, it was just not being consistent enough to score points. In order to score points, you have to be able to make the big play or be able to string a bunch of good plays together and we didn't make the big plays today and as we were stringing them together, sometimes we would just make our own mistakes that caused us to end drives, especially the turnovers. We can do a better job. We can learn a lot from this game and try to come back.

Q: Tom is any of that again, getting used to each other, new people, you getting a feel for them and them getting a feel for you in the game setting?

A: Yeah, this is our first opportunity so things are a lot different on the game field and things are very unpredictable on the game field and nothing you can talk about, you are just trying to react so you've got to build confidence in each other and go out there and make the plays that you can. It was a great experience, a good learning experience, all of these games are going to be tough and this is as tough as you are going to make it, down to the last play.

Q: A lot has been made of the new receiving core that you have. Do you feel that this game, especially the way it ended, hooking up with Danny four times, two third down conversions, is this sort of the statement that these receivers are going to be as good as last year's group?

A: I think we have a long way to go. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We have to prove that week in and week out. I am glad we started with a win. It feels a lot better than losing. I don't think my execution was flawless by any stretch. We had a lot of mistakes and we have to do a lot better.

Q: Danny Amendola was limited at the end of the half and you basically marveled at his catches. Can you talk about his contributions?

A: He gave it everything he had and that is all you can ask. I didn't really expect anything to happen in the second half, I thought he was going to be out for the rest of the game. He showed a lot of toughness, mental and physical and made some really great plays for us. He, Julian (Edelman) and Shane (Vereen), the offensive line did great. We ran a bunch of plays on opening day. It's a short turn around--hopefully we can get a good night's rest and start preparing for the Jets tomorrow.

